Series Preview. June 16, 2023. Reds @ Astros

Standings and Streaks

The Astros had better not sleep on the Cincinnati Reds. They have won their last five games, are just one game under .500 at 34-35 for the season, and are just one game out of first place in the weak NL Central Division. They are 8-2 in their last ten games.

The Astros are 39-30, second place in the AL West 3.5 games behind the Rangers, and one game ahead of the Angels. The Astros are currently tied with the Yankees for the second Wild Card slot. They are 4-6 in their last ten games.

Reds Hitting

Hitting-wise, the Reds are rated 14th in MLB by OPS. at .726. Despite their winning streak, their hitting in the last seven days remains about par, .737 OPS.

By comparison, the Astros are 21st league-wide in OPS at .714.

Their biggest threats are first baseman Spencer Steer: .278/.357/.473, nine home runs and .830 OPS; Second baseman Jonathon India: .278/.361/.433, eight home runs and .794 OPS; and Jake Fraley: .262/.350/.430, seven home runs, and a .780 OPS.

Hot bats in the last seven days are India, 1.172 OPS, and Stuart Fairchild, .866 OPS.

Reds Pitching

Reds pitching is the team's Achilles heel, with a team ERA of 4.96 for the year, 27th in the league. The starters are particularly vulnerable, ranked 29th in MLB at 5.88. The bullpen is respectable, ranked 10th with a 3.80 ERA. The Reds’ closer is nails, Alexis Diaz, 1.61 ERA, .108 BAA, 17 saves with 50 Ks in 28 innings. The Astros better take a lead into the ninth inning.

By comparison, the Astros lead baseball in ERA at 3.24

For this series, the Reds get to face the Astros’ rookie soft underbelly in the injured starting rotation.

Game one matchup:

Andrew Abbott (0.00 ERA) vs. J.P. France (3.54 ERA)

The Reds are high on 2021 second-round pick Abbott. This will be his third Major League game. In his two previous starts, he hasn’t allowed a run in 11.2 IP.

Game two:

Hunter Greene (4.01 ERA) vs. Brandon Bielak (4.01 ERA)

Game three:

Luke Weaver (6.23 ERA) vs. Ronel Blanco (3.86 ERA)

Game times will be 7:10 CT Friday: 3:10 CT Saturday: and 1:10 CT on Father’s Day, Sunday.

Here is the media access information: