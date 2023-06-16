Astros Prospect Report: June 15th

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.
AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (30-36) lost 10-3 (BOX SCORE)
McGowin started for Sugar Land but struggled allowing 7 runs over 5.2 innings. Whitcomb put the Space Cowboys on the board with a 2 run HR in the 3rd. The offense got one more in the 7th on a Perez walk but that was it as they fell 10-3.
Note: Whicomb has 17 HR, 48 RBI this season.
- Justin Dirden, RF: 3-for-4, 2 R, 3B
- Joe Perez, LF: 0-for-2, 2 BB
- Shay Whitcomb, SS: 2-for-3, R, HR, 2 RBI, BB
- Kyle McGowin, RHP: 5.2 IP, 5 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 6 K
- Austin Davis, LHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K
- Matt Ruppenthal, RHP: 0.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
- Enoli Paredes, RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
- Tyler Brown, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (29-31) lost 3-1 (BOX SCORE)
Brown started for the Hooks and allowed 1 run over 3 innings. In the 4th inning, Barber tied it on a solo HR. The game stayed tied at 1 until the Travelers took the lead in the 8th with 2 runs. The Hooks’ offense was unable to come back as they fell 3-1.
Note: Daniels is hitting .341 in Double-A.
- Joey Loperfido, DH: 1-for-4, 2B
- Zach Daniels, RF: 2-for-3, 2B, BB, SB
- Zach Dezenzo, 3B: 1-for-3, 2B, BB
- Colin Barber, LF: 1-for-4, R, HR, RBI
- Luis Aviles, SS: 1-for-3, BB
- Aaron Brown, RHP: 3.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 5 BB, 3 K
- Julio Robaina, LHP: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 6 K
A+: Asheville Tourists (25-31) won 16-3 (BOX SCORE)
Asheville got on the board in the first scoring 5 runs on a Wrobleski RBI single, Sacco 2 run double, a passed ball and a groundout. They got 6 runs in the 2nd inning on a Borden HBP, Wrobleski sac fly, Nova RBI single and Espinosa 3 run HR. Cerny added a solo HR in the 3rd. Guston got the start and allowed 2 runs over 4.1 innings. The offense put up 4 more in the 7th on an Espinosa RBI double, Williams RBI single, Cerny RBI single and Clifford sac fly. De Paula closed it out allowing 1 run over 4 innings.
Note: Melton leads the system with 26 stolen bases.
- Jacob Melton, RF: 2-for-5, 3 R, 2B, BB, 2 SB
- Logan Cerny, CF: 3-for-5, 2 R, 2B, HR, 2 RBI, BB, SB
- Ryan Clifford, LF: 0-for-3, 2 R, RBI, BB
- Ryan Wrobleski, C: 1-for-4, R, 2 RBI
- Tommy Sacco, 3B: 1-for-3, 2 R, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 BB
- Freudis Nova, SS: 1-for-4, R, RBI, BB
- Rolando Espinosa, 2B: 3-for-5, 2 R, 2B, HR, 5 RBI
- Justin Williams, 1B: 1-for-5, R, RBI
- Ryan Gusto, RHP: 4.1 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 K
- Max Roberts, RHP: 0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K (WIN)
- Brayan De Paula, LHP: 4.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 K (SAVE)
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (27-33) won 4-3 (BOX SCORE)
Cruz put Fayetteville on the board in the first with an RBI single. The Woodpeckers got 2 more in the 3rd on an Encarnacion 2 run HR. Dombroski got the start and went 6 innings allowing 1 unearned run with 9 strikeouts. Cole added an RBI groundout in the 6th to make it 4-1. The Fireflies picked up 2 runs to make it close but Ford held on for the save.
Note: Dombroski has 64 K in 48.1 innings this season.
- Zach Cole, CF: 1-for-4, 2 R, RBI, BB, 2 SB
- Luis Encarnacion, C: 1-for-3, R, HR, 2 RBI, BB
- Narbe Cruz, SS: 1-for-4, RBI
- Yamal Encarnacion, 2B: 1-for-4, R
- Sandro Gaston, 1B: 1-for-3, BB
- Trey Dombroski, LHP: 6.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 9 K (WIN)
- Austin Temple, RHP: 1.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 K
- Kasey Ford, RHP: 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K (SAVE)
Today’s minor league starters:
SL: Bryan Garcia - 7:05 CT
CC: Spencer Arrighetti - 7:05 CT
AV: Deylen Miley - 6:00 CT
FV: Luis Rodriguez - 6:05 CT
Loading comments...