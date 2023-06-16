Astros Prospect Report: June 15th

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (30-36) lost 10-3 (BOX SCORE)

McGowin started for Sugar Land but struggled allowing 7 runs over 5.2 innings. Whitcomb put the Space Cowboys on the board with a 2 run HR in the 3rd. The offense got one more in the 7th on a Perez walk but that was it as they fell 10-3.

Note: Whicomb has 17 HR, 48 RBI this season.

Kyle McGowin , RHP: 5.2 IP, 5 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 6 K

5.2 IP, 5 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 6 K Austin Davis , LHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K Matt Ruppenthal , RHP: 0.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

0.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 K Enoli Paredes , RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K Tyler Brown, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (29-31) lost 3-1 (BOX SCORE)

Brown started for the Hooks and allowed 1 run over 3 innings. In the 4th inning, Barber tied it on a solo HR. The game stayed tied at 1 until the Travelers took the lead in the 8th with 2 runs. The Hooks’ offense was unable to come back as they fell 3-1.

Note: Daniels is hitting .341 in Double-A.

Aaron Brown , RHP: 3.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 5 BB, 3 K

3.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 5 BB, 3 K Julio Robaina, LHP: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 6 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (25-31) won 16-3 (BOX SCORE)

Asheville got on the board in the first scoring 5 runs on a Wrobleski RBI single, Sacco 2 run double, a passed ball and a groundout. They got 6 runs in the 2nd inning on a Borden HBP, Wrobleski sac fly, Nova RBI single and Espinosa 3 run HR. Cerny added a solo HR in the 3rd. Guston got the start and allowed 2 runs over 4.1 innings. The offense put up 4 more in the 7th on an Espinosa RBI double, Williams RBI single, Cerny RBI single and Clifford sac fly. De Paula closed it out allowing 1 run over 4 innings.

Note: Melton leads the system with 26 stolen bases.

Ryan Gusto , RHP: 4.1 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

4.1 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 K Max Roberts , RHP: 0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K (WIN)

0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K (WIN) Brayan De Paula, LHP: 4.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 K (SAVE)

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (27-33) won 4-3 (BOX SCORE)

Cruz put Fayetteville on the board in the first with an RBI single. The Woodpeckers got 2 more in the 3rd on an Encarnacion 2 run HR. Dombroski got the start and went 6 innings allowing 1 unearned run with 9 strikeouts. Cole added an RBI groundout in the 6th to make it 4-1. The Fireflies picked up 2 runs to make it close but Ford held on for the save.

Note: Dombroski has 64 K in 48.1 innings this season.

Trey Dombroski , LHP: 6.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 9 K (WIN)

6.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 9 K (WIN) Austin Temple , RHP: 1.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 K

1.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 K Kasey Ford, RHP: 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K (SAVE)

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Bryan Garcia - 7:05 CT

CC: Spencer Arrighetti - 7:05 CT

AV: Deylen Miley - 6:00 CT

FV: Luis Rodriguez - 6:05 CT