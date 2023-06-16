Astros Crawfish Boil: June 16, 2023

Welcome to the Friday Boil!
Jose Altuve remains at No. 2 spot in Astros’ batting order (houstonchronicle.com)
José Abreu heating up in June after rough start with Astros (houstonchronicle.com)
How Jose Abreu’s arrival could spark explosive Astros chain reaction (houston.sportsmap.com)
These 2 examples of Twitter mob mentality show toxicity towards Astros players (houston.sportsmap.com)
Saturday is National Mascot Day and Astros’ Orbit is No. 7 in MLB (beaumontenterprise.com)
Astros Provide Health Updates on a Number of Players (sportstalk790.iheart.com)
AL West News
Dipoto: Seattle Mariners’ José Caballero has an ‘off the charts’ skill (sports.mynorthwest.com)
Looking ahead: how confident do you feel in the direction of the Seattle Mariners? A roundtabLLe discussion (lookoutlanding.com)
Video: Two differing national opinions on Seattle Mariners (sports.mynorthwest.com)
Ex-Red Sox Champion Reportedly DFA’d By Rangers After Tumultuous Start To Season (si.com)
Rangers’ Corey Seager sits down with Ken Rosenthal and talks his second year in Arlington and playing for Bruce Bochy (foxsports.com)
John Werner: Rangers off to hot start, but can they sustain it? (wacotrib.com)
Dave Stewart on A’s likely relocation to Las Vegas: “I’m mad at the city and I’m mad at the A’s” (mercurynews.com)
Rob Manfred says A’s had no choice but to leave. Oakland disagrees (washingtonpost.com)
Las Vegas A’s nearly a reality after Nevada governor approves $380 million for stadium (usatoday.com)
Be outraged. Rob Manfred lied about Oakland’s stadium deal, insulted A’s fans (sfchronicle.com)
Daily Mike Trout Report: Walked twice, scored in Angels’ loss to Rangers (pressofatlanticcity.com)
Bally Sports Pays The Rangers May Soon Lose 4 More MLB Teams TV Rights (cordcuttersnews.com)
Angels lose rookie star Zach Neto to ominous injury (clutchpoints.com)
Shohei Ohtani Is Leading MLB In An Important Category (thecoldwire.com)
MLB News
MLB has told teams not to wear Pride-themed uniforms ‘to protect players’ (nypost.com)
MLB owners meetings: Rob Manfred addresses A’s impending move to Vegas, sticky stuff enforcement, Pride Night controversies (sports.yahoo.com)
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred says teams should have option to have Pride Night instead of league-wide event (foxnews.com)
Red Sox Reliever Opens Up About Motivation Amid MLB Journey (nesn.com)
Wizardly Walls helps Rays become first to 50 wins (mlb.com)
Tampa Bay Rays become first 2023 MLB team to 50 wins in just 72 games, on pace for 112-win season (cbssports.com)
ESPN Demands MLB Improves Its Diversity Report Card, Calls For More Black Players (outkick.com)
