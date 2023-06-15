Another Bullpen Meltdown Costs the Astros This Time. Fall to Nats 4-1

If you can’t ride anymore, maybe you shouldn’t get back on the horse.

After surrendering a three run lead last night, Astros manager Dusty Baker put closer Ryan Pressly back on the horse tonight in a scoreless game. The Nats bucked him off yet again, greeting him with a go-ahead homer in the ninth by the leadoff hitter, Keibert Ruiz.

The Astros managed only four hits against Nats starter Mackenzie Gore. But in the bottom of the ninth the Astros actually scored a run. Kyle Tucker led off with a double against Hunter Harvey. Then two outs later pinch hitter Yainier Diaz singled home Tucker to tie the game, but only to prolong the Astros’ misery.

In the 10th inning, Phil Maton failed to keep the Nationals close. Although the lead off hitter grounded out, three Nationals singles, a walk and a hit by pitch resulted in three runs against Maton giving the Nats a 4-1 lead. Matt Gage relieved Maton and stranded the bases loaded getting two strikeouts.

In the bottom of the tenth, the Astros failed to even advance the ghost runner, letting the Nats get away with one win in the three game series.

Sadly, the Astros wasted six scoreless innings by Cristian Javier, who only struck out two batters, but got ten flyouts.

The Astros take on the Reds tomorrow in Minute Maid at 7:10.

Box score HERE.