Astros Crawfish Boil: June 15, 2023

Welcome to the Thursday Boil!

Houston Astros News

AL West News

MLB News

Houston Astros Birthdays

Dusty Baker (74) played 19 seasons in MLB, but not with the Houston Astros. A career .278 hitter with 242 home runs, Baker was a two-time All Star and Silver Slugger, and also took home the National League Gold Glove for left field in 1981. Since taking over as Astros manager, he’s guided the team to a 269-183 record, and has a career 2132-1819 record as a skipper over 26 seasons.

Andy Pettitte (51) played most of his 18 seasons with the New York Yankees, but also spent three years in Houston’s rotation, from 2004 through 2006. He was 37-26 in 84 appearances with a 3.38 ERA 428 K’s in 519 2⁄ 3 innings, a 1.230 WHIP, and a 3.58 FIP.

Jake Elmore played every position over a six-team, six-season MLB career. He appeared in 52 games for the 2013 Astros, hitting .242 with two jacks. The only player to appear at every position in the majors that season, Elmore also pitched a perfect inning in a 16-5 loss to the Texas Rangers on August 19.

Erik Kratz (43) played for nine teams over 11 major league seasons, including part of the 2016 campaign for Houston. The backstop was two-for-29 in 14 contests for the Astros, with a double, a walk and 14 strikeouts.

Mike Fiers has a birthday today as well.