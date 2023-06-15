Astros Prospect Report: June 14th

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (30-35) lost 9-5 (BOX SCORE)

Sugar Land got on the board in the 2nd inning on a Perez RBI single and McKenna 2 run HR. They got 2 more runs in the 5th on a Madris 2 run HR. Solis got the start and allowed 2 runs over 2.1 innings. The bullpen struggled late allowing 6 runs in the 8th and 9th innings as the River Cats took a 9-5 lead. The offense was unable to comeback as they dropped this one.

Note: Whicomb is hitting .333 in Triple-A.

Jairo Solis , RHP: 2.1 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 K

2.1 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 K Jimmy Endersby , RHP: 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K Austin Hansen , RHP: 4.0 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 6 K

4.0 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 6 K Blake Taylor, LHP: 1.0 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (29-30) won 12-5 (BOX SCORE)

The Hooks got on the board in the first inning scoring 3 runs on a Loperfido 2 run HR and Brewer RBI single. In the 2nd, Wolforth added a solo HR, his first of the year. The Hooks got 3 more in the 3rd on an Aviles RBI single and Correa 2 run HR. Kouba got the start and pitched well striking out 9 over 4.2 innings while allowing 2 earned runs. Daniels extended the Hooks lead with a 3 run HR in the 6th. In the 8th, Brewer added an RBI double. The pen allowed a couple of run but Gaither tossed a scoreless 9th inning to close it out.

Note: Kouba has 69 K in 54.1 innings this season.

Rhett Kouba , RHP: 4.2 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 9 K

4.2 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 9 K Cole McDonald , RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K (WIN)

0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K (WIN) Derek West , RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 K Cesar Gomez , RHP: 2.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

2.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Ray Gaither, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (24-31) lost 6-4 (BOX SCORE)

Asheville got off to a good start scoring a run in the 2nd on a Price solo HR, a run in the 3rd on an Espinosa solo HR, a run in the 4th on a Nova RBI single and a run in the 5th on a Clifford RBI double. Knorr got the start and pitched well allowing 2 runs over 6 innings of work. Cobos allowed 4 runs in the 7th as the Dash took the lead. The offense was unable to mount a comeback as they fell 6-4.

Note: Knorr has a 3.26 ERA with 69 K in 49.2 innings this season.

Michael Knorr , RHP: 6.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

6.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 K Franny Cobos , RHP: 1.0 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 1 K Walker Brockhouse, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (26-33) won 7-2 (BOX SCORE)

Fayetteville got on the board in the first inning on a Cruz RBI single. They got another in the 2nd on a Machandy solo HR. Chirinos started for the Woodpeckers and tossed 3 scoreless innings with 6 strikeouts. The Fireflies tied the game but the Woodpeckers responded with a 2 run triple from Cole in the 6th. They got 3 more in the 7th on RBI singles from Lorenzo and Machandy and a bases loaded walk to Cole. Swanson closed it out allowing 2 unearned runs over 6 innings while striking out 10.

Note: Swanson has a 2.36 ERA this season.

Amilcar Chirinos , RHP: 3.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 6 K

3.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 6 K Nic Swanson, RHP: 6.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 10 K (WIN)

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Kyle McGowin - 7:05 CT

CC: Aaron Brown - 6:35 CT

AV: Ryan Gusto - 6:00 CT

FV: Trey Dombroski - 6:05 CT