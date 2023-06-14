Game 68 Thread. June 14, 2023, 7:10 CT. Nationals @ Astros

I’m almost ready to lose hope for this season. It looks like Yordan will be out for at least a month. And McCullers is officially out for the season — another elbow surgery. Not to mention losing Luis Garcia and Jose Urquidy.

So we’ll need Jose Abreu and/or Yainier Diaz to be at least mini-Yordans. And the AAAA pitchers to at least keep games close like they’ve been doing.

And this is Abreu’s line since his first homer on May 28.

.263/.323/.456. wRC+ 113, 91.8 EV, and three homers.

Next man up.

Here are the lineups.