Game 68 Thread. June 14, 2023, 7:10 CT. Nationals @ Astros

Framberin time. Let’s take the series tonight.

By William Metzger(bilbos)
MLB: Washington Nationals at Houston Astros Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

I’m almost ready to lose hope for this season. It looks like Yordan will be out for at least a month. And McCullers is officially out for the season — another elbow surgery. Not to mention losing Luis Garcia and Jose Urquidy.

So we’ll need Jose Abreu and/or Yainier Diaz to be at least mini-Yordans. And the AAAA pitchers to at least keep games close like they’ve been doing.

And this is Abreu’s line since his first homer on May 28.

.263/.323/.456. wRC+ 113, 91.8 EV, and three homers.

Next man up.

Here are the lineups.

