Astros Prospect Report: June 13th

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (30-34) won 9-8 (BOX SCORE)

Matijevic put Sugar Land on the board with an RBI single in the first. In the 4th inning, Hamilton connected on a grand slam to give Sugar Land the lead. Whitcomb added a 2 run HR in the 5th, his 16th HR of the season. Tamarez got the start and allowed 4 runs in 5 innings of work. Whitcomb also added an RBI single in the 7th. The River Cats would rally to tie the game in the 9th. In the bottom of the inning, Sugar Land loaded the bases and Madris drew a bases loaded walk to walk it off for the 9-8 win.

Note: Whicomb has 16 HR, 46 RBI this season.

Misael Tamarez , RHP: 5.0 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 5 K

5.0 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 5 K Tyler Brown , RHP: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 2 K

1.1 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 2 K Parker Mushinski , LHP: 0.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

0.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Enoli Paredes , RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Joe Record, RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 K (WIN)

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (28-30) lost 4-3 (BOX SCORE)

Daniels put the Hooks on the board first connecting on a 3 run HR in the 3rd inning. Gordon got the start and was solid until the 5th inning as the Travelers tied it. He ended up allowing 3 runs, 1 earned, over 4.2 innings. The game would stay tied at 3 until the bottom of the 9th when the Travelers were able to walk it off for the 4-3 win.

Note: Gordon has 68 K in 57 innings this season.

Colton Gordon , LHP: 4.2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K

4.2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K Diosmerky Taveras , RHP: 3.1 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

3.1 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Cole McDonald, RHP: 0.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (24-30) lost 9-2 (BOX SCORE)

Melton put Asheville on the board in the first inning on a leadoff HR. They got another in the 5th on a Kato RBI double. Blubaugh started for Asheville and pitched well striking out 6 over 4.1 innings while allowing 2 runs, both of which scored after he was pulled. Santos pitched in relief but struggled allowing 7 runs over 2 innings of work. The offense was unable to respond as the Tourists fell 9-2.

Note: Melton has 8 HR and a .766 OPS this season.

A.J. Blubaugh , RHP: 4.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 6 K

4.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 6 K Jose Betances , RHP: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 K

0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 K Alex Santos , RHP: 2.0 IP, 5 H, 7 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 4 K

2.0 IP, 5 H, 7 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 4 K Logan VanWey, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (25-33) lost 4-3 (BOX SCORE)

Santa started for the Woodpeckers and allowed 1 run over 3.1 innings, though he walked 6. The offense got on the board in the 5th on an error. DeVos went 4.1 innings in relief allowing 1 run and striking out 7. Loftin tied the game in the bottom of the 8th on a sacrifice fly. Molero tossed 1.2 scoreless innings to keep it tied in extra innings. The game went to the 12th and the Fireflies scored 2 runs. The Woodpeckers got one back in the bottom of the inning but that was it as they fell 4-3.

Note: Cole has a .857 OPS this season.

Alimber Santa , RHP: 3.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 6 BB, 7 K

3.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 6 BB, 7 K Ian Foggo , RHP: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K

0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K Nolan DeVos , RHP: 4.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 7 K

4.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 7 K Jeremy Molero , RHP: 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K Deury Carrasco, RHP: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Jairo Solis - 7:05 CT

CC: Rhett Kouba - 6:35 CT

AV: Michael Knorr - 6:00 CT

FV: Amilcar Chirinos - 6:05 CT