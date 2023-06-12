Paralysis by Analysis: Digging into Prospect Rankings

The most in-depth prospect rankings that are free come via Fangraphs. The 2023 list for the Astros just dropped:
https://blogs.fangraphs.com/houston-astros-top-38-prospects-2023/
Here are a few thoughts:
- Fangraphs is higher on the Astro system than many other outlets, seeing it as middle of the pack (if you include Brown and Y Diaz)
- They’re very willing to buck convention; they’re way down on guys who are liked (Dirden, Pedro Leon), and have even revised rankings of guys they used to like (Colin Barber, Jairo Solis).
- The biggest shock is the 50 grade slapped on Korey Lee, whom they rank 4th.
- They have Drew Gilbert as a 50 and also have him as the 70th best prospect
- The guy they like the best from the 2022 college pitchers is Dombroski (9th), and then Knorr (17th), followed by Taylor (27th) and DeVos (32nd)
- The guys they’re too low on are Melton (40FV, 13th), and, most shockingly, Arrighetti (16th, 40FV). I also think they’re low on a few other guys like Will Wagner and Zack Dezenzo, who, to me, are at least 40FV players. And they’ll regret not giving Quincy Hamilton an evaluation.
- Guys whose rankings are appropriately revised upwards are JP France (#12), Julks (#18), Joey Loperfido (#8)
Nice intel on the guys who haven’t reached full-season ball. Jump in and share your thoughts.
