Astros Prospect Report: June 11th

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (29-34) won 7-6 (BOX SCORE)

Dubin got the start and allowed 3 runs over 4 innings. The offense got on the board scoring 2 runs in the 2nd inning on a Matijevic RBI double and Perez sac fly. They got 2 more in the 3rd on a Madris 2 run HR. In the 4th, they got 2 more on a Hensley bases loaded walk and Madris sac fly. Leon added an RBI single in the 6th to make it 7-3. Allgeyer pitched in relief and allowed 3 runs over 4 innings. Record closed it out with a scoreless 9th to seal the win.

Note: Lee is hitting .293 this season.

Shawn Dubin , RHP: 4.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

4.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 4 K Nick Allgeyer , RHP: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K (WIN)

4.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K (WIN) Joe Record, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K (SAVE)

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (28-29) won 7-5 (BOX SCORE)

Henley got the start and went 5 innings allowing 3 runs, 2 earned, while striking out 5. Corona put the Hooks on the board in the 3rd inning with a 2 run HR. Barber tied the game in the 4th on a solo HR. The game was tied going into the 9th and Frisco took the lead scoring 2 runs. In the bottom of the 9th, the Hooks tied it on an Aviles 2 run HR. Aviles was the hero again in the 11th connecting on a walk-off 2 run HR.

Note: Corona has 11 HR, 16 SB this season.

Blair Henley , RHP: 5.0 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 5 K

5.0 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 5 K Adrian Chaidez , RHP: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 7 K

4.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 7 K Jonathan Sprinkle , RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 K Cesar Gomez, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K (WIN)

A+: Asheville Tourists (24-29) lost 8-3 (BOX SCORE)

Cerny put the Tourists on the board in the first inning with a solo HR. Ullola got the start but struggled allowing 5 runs over 3.2 innings. Mancini went 4 innings in relief allowing 2 runs. Asheville got a couple RBI groundouts to try and mount a comeback but it fell short as they lost 8-3.

Note: Wrobleski has 28 RBI in 29 games in High-A.

Miguel Ullola , RHP: 3.2 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 4 K

3.2 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 4 K Carlos Calderon , RHP: 0.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

0.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 K Joey Mancini, RHP: 4.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (25-32) won 6-3 (BOX SCORE)

The Woodpeckers got on the board in the first scoring 4 runs on an Encarnacion 2 run double and McGowan 2 run HR. Guilfoil started and struck out 4 over 1.1 scoreless innings. The offense got a Cruz solo HR in the 6th and a Balogh solo HR in the 9th. Fleury closed it out allowing 3 runs over 4 innings with 7 strikeouts.

Note: Cruz is hitting .366 in June.

Andrew Taylor , RHP: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K (WIN)

2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K (WIN) Kasey Ford , RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K Jose Fleury, RHP: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 7 K (SAVE)

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: OFF

CC: OFF

AV: OFF

FV: OFF