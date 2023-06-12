Astros Prospect Report: June 11th

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.
AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (29-34) won 7-6 (BOX SCORE)
Dubin got the start and allowed 3 runs over 4 innings. The offense got on the board scoring 2 runs in the 2nd inning on a Matijevic RBI double and Perez sac fly. They got 2 more in the 3rd on a Madris 2 run HR. In the 4th, they got 2 more on a Hensley bases loaded walk and Madris sac fly. Leon added an RBI single in the 6th to make it 7-3. Allgeyer pitched in relief and allowed 3 runs over 4 innings. Record closed it out with a scoreless 9th to seal the win.
Note: Lee is hitting .293 this season.
- David Hensley, SS: 0-for-3, R, RBI, 2 BB
- Bligh Madris, LF: 1-for-4, R, HR, 3 RBI
- Pedro Leon, CF: 2-for-5, R, RBI
- Korey Lee, C: 3-for-5, R
- J.J. Matijevic, DH: 1-for-5, 2B, RBI
- Joe Perez, 2B: 2-for-4, R, RBI
- Shay Whitcomb, 3B: 1-for-3, R
- Luke Berryhill, 1B: 2-for-4, R
- Shawn Dubin, RHP: 4.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 4 K
- Nick Allgeyer, RHP: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K (WIN)
- Joe Record, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K (SAVE)
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (28-29) won 7-5 (BOX SCORE)
Henley got the start and went 5 innings allowing 3 runs, 2 earned, while striking out 5. Corona put the Hooks on the board in the 3rd inning with a 2 run HR. Barber tied the game in the 4th on a solo HR. The game was tied going into the 9th and Frisco took the lead scoring 2 runs. In the bottom of the 9th, the Hooks tied it on an Aviles 2 run HR. Aviles was the hero again in the 11th connecting on a walk-off 2 run HR.
Note: Corona has 11 HR, 16 SB this season.
- Kenedy Corona, RF: 1-for-5, R, HR, 2 RBI
- Drew Gilbert, DH: 0-for-4, BB
- Chad Stevens, 3B: 1-for-4, BB
- Colin Barber, LF: 2-for-4, R, HR, RBI
- Luis Aviles, SS: 3-for-5, 2 R, 2 HR, 4 RBI, SB
- J.C. Correa, 1B: 1-for-3, R, 2B, BB
- C.J. Stubbs, C: 1-for-3, 2B, BB
- Blair Henley, RHP: 5.0 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 5 K
- Adrian Chaidez, RHP: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 7 K
- Jonathan Sprinkle, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 K
- Cesar Gomez, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K (WIN)
A+: Asheville Tourists (24-29) lost 8-3 (BOX SCORE)
Cerny put the Tourists on the board in the first inning with a solo HR. Ullola got the start but struggled allowing 5 runs over 3.2 innings. Mancini went 4 innings in relief allowing 2 runs. Asheville got a couple RBI groundouts to try and mount a comeback but it fell short as they lost 8-3.
Note: Wrobleski has 28 RBI in 29 games in High-A.
- Logan Cerny, CF: 1-for-4, R, HR, RBI
- Ryan Wrobleski, 1B: 1-for-4, 2B
- Collin Price, C: 1-for-4, R
- Kobe Kato, LF: 0-for-3, R, RBI, BB, SB
- Rolando Espinosa, 2B: 1-for-3, BB, SB
- Miguel Ullola, RHP: 3.2 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 4 K
- Carlos Calderon, RHP: 0.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
- Joey Mancini, RHP: 4.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (25-32) won 6-3 (BOX SCORE)
The Woodpeckers got on the board in the first scoring 4 runs on an Encarnacion 2 run double and McGowan 2 run HR. Guilfoil started and struck out 4 over 1.1 scoreless innings. The offense got a Cruz solo HR in the 6th and a Balogh solo HR in the 9th. Fleury closed it out allowing 3 runs over 4 innings with 7 strikeouts.
Note: Cruz is hitting .366 in June.
- Ricardo Balogh, 3B: 1-for-3, 2 R, HR, RBI, BB
- Narbe Cruz, SS: 4-for-4, 2 R, 2B, HR, RBI
- Luis Encarnacion, LF: 1-for-4, R, 2B, 2 RBI
- Garrett McGowan, 1B: 1-for-2, R, HR, 2 RBI
- Leosdanis Molina, 2B: 2-for-3
- Tyler Guilfoil, RHP: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K
- Bryan Perez, RHP: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
- Andrew Taylor, RHP: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K (WIN)
- Kasey Ford, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
- Jose Fleury, RHP: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 7 K (SAVE)
Today’s minor league starters:
SL: OFF
CC: OFF
AV: OFF
FV: OFF
Loading comments...