Game 65 Thread. June 10, 2023, 5:10 CT. Astros @ Guardians

Astros try to bounce back after four losses, including a heartbreaking extra-inning defeat last night

By William Metzger(bilbos)
/ new
MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Astros left fielder Mauricio Dubon (14) makes a diving catch in the second inning against the Cleveland Guardians 
David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

It’s come down to this. J.P. France is the stopper today.

Here are the lineups.

