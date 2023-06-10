Filed under: Game 65 Thread. June 10, 2023, 5:10 CT. Astros @ Guardians Astros try to bounce back after four losses, including a heartbreaking extra-inning defeat last night By William Metzger(bilbos) Jun 10, 2023, 3:44pm CDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Game 65 Thread. June 10, 2023, 5:10 CT. Astros @ Guardians Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Astros left fielder Mauricio Dubon (14) makes a diving catch in the second inning against the Cleveland Guardians David Richard-USA TODAY Sports It’s come down to this. J.P. France is the stopper today. Here are the lineups. More From The Crawfish Boxes Guardians hand Astros 4th straight loss, this time in 14-inning, walk-off fashion Game 64 Thread. June 9, 2023, 6:10 CT. Astros @ Guardians Series Preview: Astros Visit Cleveland Astros’ Margin for Error Grows Increasingly Thin Astros Crawfish Boil: June 9, 2023 Astros Lose Third Straight in Toronto, 3-2 Loading comments...
Loading comments...