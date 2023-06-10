Guardians hand Astros 4th straight loss, this time in 14-inning, walk-off fashion

The Astros finally hit again though they lost again. On a game in which they scored nine times and fought hard, they were walked off by the Guardians 10-9. Cleveland had the last word by scoring twice in the bottom 14th with two consecutive doubles to hand the Astros their fourth loss in a row.

By the end of the second inning, Houston was up 4-0 thanks in part to a three-run homer from José Abreu. But Cristian Javier couldn’t limit the opposition this time as he allowed seven hits and four earned runs over five innings.

The Guardians never gave up and even when the Astros got to the ninth inning winning by one, Ryan Pressly failed to close the game and blew it after getting the first two outs. He walked José Ramírez and Josh Naylor hit a game-tying double to make it 6-6.

Phil Maton got the 10th and Seth Martínez was brought in from the ‘pen. Martínez surrendered four runs (three unearned) and eventually lost the game. In the 14th inning, with the ghost runner on second, Tyler Freeman and Will Brennan recorded two RBI doubles, including the one to walk it off.

The Astros now sit 5.0 games behind first place in the AL West, though they have one of the Wild Card spots.

On a positive note, Maton kept his hot streak going, Jeremy Peña got four hits –including two doubles–, and Abreu got his second homer of the season while driving in three runs.

On Saturday, both teams will meet again, this time at 5:10 pm CT. JP France will get the ball for the Astros while Triston McKenzie will pitch for the second time this season.

