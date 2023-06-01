Astros Prospect Report: May 31st

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (24-29)

Game 1 - lost 7-6 (BOX SCORE)

Sugar Land got on the board in the first inning scoring 4 runs on a Kessinger 2 run HR and RBI doubles from Matiejvic and Dirden. They got another in the 3rd on a Dirden RBI single and another in the 4th on a Matijevic RBI single. Dubin got the start and allowed 2 runs in 1 inning. He was relieved by Davis who allowed 2 runs over 3 innings. Sugar Land took a 6-5 lead in the 6th inning but the pen allowed 2 in the 6th and 1 in the 7th as they dropped game one, 7-6.

Note: Kessinger has a .860 OPS this season.

Shawn Dubin , RHP: 1.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

1.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K Austin Davis , LHP: 3.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

3.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K Matt Ruppenthal , RHP: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 K

2.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 K Enoli Paredes, RHP: 0.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

Game 2 - won 6-4 (BOX SCORE)

Allgeyer started game 2 for the Space Cowboys and pitched well allowing 2 runs over 5 innings. Kessinger put Sugar Land on the board in the 3rd inning with s ac fly. They would take the lead in the 4th scoring 3 runs on a Perez bases loaded HBP and RBI singles from Dirden and McKenna. In the 5th, Leon added a 2 run HR. Record tossed a scoreless 7th inning to pick up the save.

Note: Dirden has a .805 OPS this season.

Nick Allgeyer , LHP: 5.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 6 K (WIN)

5.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 6 K (WIN) Blake Taylor , LHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Joe Record, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K (SAVE)

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (22-25) lost 6-4 (BOX SCORE)

The Hooks got on the board in the first inning on a Whitcomb RBI single. They got 2 more in the 3rd on a Whitcomb 2 run HR, his 12th HR of the season. Whitcomb added another run in the 5th on another RBI single. Henley got the start and was rolling but ran into some trouble allowing 2 runs in the 4th and 2 runs in the 5th to make it 5 runs total. The bullpen got a few scoreless innings but despite the 12 hits, the offense was unable to get another run as they lost 6-4.

Note: Dezenzo is hitting .353 in Double-A.

Blair Henley , RHP: 4.2 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 5 K

4.2 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 5 K Jonathan Sprinkle , RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 0 K

0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 0 K Derek West , RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K Jacob DeLabio , RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K Tyler Brown, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (20-23) lost 8-2 (BOX SCORE)

Ullola started for Asheville and allowed 2 runs over 2 innings of work. Wrobleski put Asheville on the board in the 2nd inning with a solo HR. Mancini struggled in relief allowing 5 runs as the Blue Rocks extended their lead. Asheville got one back in the 9th on a Palma solo HR but that would be it as they fell 8-2.

Note: Wrobleksi has a .952 OPS in High-A.

Miguel Ullola , RHP: 2.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 3 K

2.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 3 K Walker Brockhouse , RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 1 K Joey Mancini , RHP: 3.1 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 2 K

3.1 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 2 K Logan VanWey , RHP: 1.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

1.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K Max Roberts, LHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (18-28) won 2-1 (BOX SCORE)

Garcia got the scoring started for Fayetteville with a solo HR in the 3rd inning. Taylor started for the Woodpeckers and went 3.2 innings allowing 1 earned run. Encarnacion put the Woodpeckers on top in the 7th inning with a solo HR. Fleury closed the game out tossing 5 scoreless innings with 6 strikeouts to seal the 2-1 win.

Note: Fleury has a 3.38 ERA with 51 K in 40 innings this season.

Andrew Taylor , RHP: 3.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 5 K

3.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 5 K Ian Foggo , RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K Jose Fleury, RHP: 5.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 6 K (WIN)

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Ronel Blanco - 7:05 CT

CC: Colton Gordon - 4:05 CT

AV: A.J. Blubaugh - 5:35 CT

FV: TBD - 6:00 CT