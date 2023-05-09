Astros Crawfish Boil: May 9, 2023

It’s the Astros Crawfish Boil. Hopefully not the best thing you read about the Astros today.
Houston Astros News
Houston Astros’ bullpen burned again in loss to L.A. Angels (Houstonchronicle.com)
Astros fans furious with manager Dusty Baker after disastrous reliever choice costs game: “Sickening bullpen usage” (sportskeeda.com)
Breaking down David Hensley’s home run | 05/08/2023 | Houston Astros (mlb.com)
Astros’ Hunter Brown: Doesn’t complete five innings (cbsnews.com)
Brandon Drury shows Angels’ depth in win over Astros (mlb.com)
MLB fans annoyed by broadcaster continuing to show couple eating cotton candy during Astros game: “Let them eat in peace” (sportskeeda.com)
Houston nonprofit aims to send more than 2,000 Black youth to Astros games over summer (click2houston.com)
Former Astros coach Deacon Jones, Special Asst. for Sugar Land Space Cowboys passes away at 89 (fox26houston.com)
Have the Astros “invested” in the wrong places? (chipalatta.com)
AL West News
Close look: 3 players who have helped Mariners get into a groove (sports.mynorthwest.com)
Gilbert strong but Mariners’ bats quiet again in 2-1 loss to Rangers (sports.mynorthwest.com)
Angels Notes: LA RHP’s Sudden Retirement, Ridiculous Loss to Texas, Jared Walsh Update & More (si.com)
Brandon Drury shows Angels’ depth in win over Astros (mlb.com)
Oakland Athletics Broadcaster Dallas Braden Responds to Partner’s Inappropriate Comment (si.com)
The plot thickens for the Oakland A’s proposed move to Las Vegas (knpr.org)
Jack Leiter, Kumar Rocker, Brock Porter find success in Minors (mlb.com)
The Texas Rangers offense is already good and could get even better (cbs19.tv)
MLB News
Homecoming heel turn: Contreras riles up, revels in Wrigley jeers (mlb.com)
The long, strange history of the baseball cap (mlb.com)
Is Yoshida for real? Here’s what the advanced stats say (mlb.com)
‘Electric’ McClanahan, Rays quiet Orioles in battle of AL’s best (mlb.com)
MLB’s ‘first fashion-forward retail store’ unveils flashy New Era hats (mlb.com)
Astros Birthdays
None. Past and present. Crazy, right?
