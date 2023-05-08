Astros Prospect Report: May 7th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (12-19) won 24-8 (BOX SCORE)

The Sugar Land offense came to play. They scored 4 runs in the first inning on a Madris solo HR and Leon 3 run HR. They got 8 more in the 3rd on a Matijevic 2 run HR, Leon solo HR, Kessinger solo HR, Machado RBI double, and RBI singles from McKenna, Lee and Matijevic. Dirden continued his hot hitting with a solo HR in the 4th. In the 5th, the offense put up 3 more on a Lee RBI double and Matijevic 2 run single. The offense added 4 more in the 6th on a Madris solo HR, Leon and Kessinger RBI singles and Dirden RBI double. Garcia got the start and went 4 innings allowing 4 runs. The offense continued to pour it on getting a 2 run HR from Kessinger. The bullpen allowed a few runs but was easily able to hold on for the win.

Note: Dirden has 15 RBI in 5 games in May.

Bryan Garcia , RHP: 4.0 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 1 K

4.0 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 1 K Jimmy Endersby , RHP: 3.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K (WIN)

3.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K (WIN) Austin Davis, LHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 2 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (11-15) won 5-4 (BOX SCORE)

Chaidez started for the Hooks and allowed 2 runs over 1.2 innings. The offense responded with 3 runs in the 2nd inning on a Nieves sac fly and a Corona 2 run double. Schreiber added 2 more in the 4th inning on a 2 run double. Arrighetti pitched really well in relief allowing 1 run over 5 innings while striking out 5. McDonald allowed a run in the 9th but was able to hold on for the win.

Note: Corona has a .847 OPS in Double-A.

Adrian Chaidez , RHP: 1.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

1.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K Jose Betances , RHP: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Spencer Arrighetti , RHP: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K (WIN)

5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K (WIN) Cole McDonald, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 K (SAVE)

A+: Asheville Tourists (9-16) lost 7-3 (BOX SCORE)

Guston started for the Tourists and pitched well going 5 innings allowing 1 run. The offense got on the board in the 4th on a Kato 2 run double and another run in the 5th on a Borden solo HR. Calderon struggled in relief allowing 6 runs and the offense was unable to get anything else going as the Tourists fell 7-3.

Note: Borden has a .935 OPS this season.

Ryan Gusto , RHP: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 K

5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 K Carlos Calderon , RHP: 3.0 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

3.0 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 2 K Ronny Garcia, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (12-14) lost 5-0 (BOX SCORE)

Fleury started for the Woodpeckers and struggled allowing 4 runs over 1.2 innings. The bullpen was solid with Gillis tossing 2 scoreless and Santa allowing just 1 run over 3.2 innings. The offense managed to collect 8 hits but were unable to scratch a run across the board as they fell in this one 5-0.

Note: Cruz has a .832 OPS this season.

Jose Fleury , RHP: 1.2 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 1 K

1.2 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 1 K Bryan Perez , RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K Brett Gillis , RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K Alimber Santa , RHP: 3.2 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

3.2 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K Manuel Urias, RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER,0 BB, 0 K

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: OFF

CC: OFF

AV: OFF

FV: OFF