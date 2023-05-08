The Astros need help. Houston drops one against Seattle and falls to .500

The Astros are not having a good time right now. On Sunday, their offense had another rough game as Houston took the loss to even its record at 17-17 – the first time they’re playing for a .500 winning percentage or worse after the first 34 games of a season since 2016 when they began with a 13-21 record.

Emergency starter Brandon Bielak was smacked –and you can say he was lucky— by the Mariners’ offense with 10 hits through 4 2/3 innings. Despite that, Bielak allowed only three runs (two earned), gave up two walks, and didn’t strike out anyone.

The Astros only got six hits, including two from Yordan Álvarez. Struggling José Abreu brought in the team’s lone run with his fifth double of the campaign.

The Mariners scored two runs in the third inning, including one via a Julio Rodríguez home run. Then, in the fifth, reliever Matt Gage committed a balk and Seattle added its third run of the game, enough to win the series against the Astros 2-1.

Unquestionably, the Astros need help soon or this season might turn into a nightmare for Houston. The team is in third place, 3.5 games behind the top of the division, tied with the Mariners.

The Astros have now lost six of their last nine games. At least they’re supposed to welcome Michael Brantley and Chas McCormick this week.

On Monday, they will head to Angel Stadium of Anaheim to begin a three-game series against the Angels, which I consider will be a key series for them. They’ll be facing starters Patrick Sandoval, Shohei Ohtani, and Griffin Canning.

