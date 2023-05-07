Astros Prospect Report: May 6th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (11-19) won 9-8 (BOX SCORE)

Sugar Land got on the board in the 2nd inning scoring 3 runs on RBI singles from Kessinger, Perez and Madris. Murray got the start but struggled allowing 5 runs over 3.1 innings. The Space Cowboys entered the 6th down 5-3 but Dirden tied it with a 2 run HR. In the 7th, Lee gave Sugar Land the lead on a 2 run HR. The Isotopes tied it up but Sugar Land took the lead again in the 8th on RBI triples from Dirden and Machado. The bullpen was unable to hold the lead though as the Isotopes walked it off in the 9th.

Note: Dirden has 13 RBI in 4 games in May.

Jayden Murray , RHP: 3.1 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 4 K

3.1 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 4 K Devin Conn , RHP: 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K Parker Mushinski , LHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K Enoli Paredes , RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 K Blake Taylor , LHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K Joe Record, RHP: 0.2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (10-15) won 12-7 (BOX SCORE)

The Hooks got on the board in the first inning scoring 5 runs on a Loperfido bases loaded walk, wild pitch, Barber 2 run single and Correa sac fly. They got 5 more in the 3rd on a Correa RBI double, McCormick HBP, based loaded walk to Loperfido and two wild pitches. Henley got the start and pitched well until he allowed 6 runs in the 5th inning. The Hooks got some insurance on a Stevens sac fly in the 6th and Schreiber RBI single in the 7th. The bullpen was solid closing out the 12-7 win.

Note: Wagner has a 1.219 OPS this season.

Blair Henley , RHP: 4.2 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

4.2 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 3 K Logan VanWey , RHP: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K (WIN)

1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K (WIN) Jonathan Sprinkle , RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K Jacob DeLabio , RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K Tyler Brown, RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (9-15) lost 13-5 (BOX SCORE)

Knorr got the start for Asheville allowing 4 runs over 3.1 innings. The Tourists got 2 runs in the first inning on a Gilbert RBI double and Palma RBI groundout. The Asheville pen struggled allowing another 9 runs as the Drive took a 13-2 lead. The offense would get 3 runs in the 9th on a Gilbert RBI single and Borden 2 run single but that was it as the Tourists fell 13-5.

Note: Gilbert has a 1.107 OPS with 8 2B this season.

Michael Knorr , RHP: 3.1 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 4 K

3.1 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 4 K Jacob Coats , RHP: 0.2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

0.2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 0 K Brayan De Paula , LHP: 3.2 IP, 1 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

3.2 IP, 1 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 3 K Zack Matthews , RHP: 0.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

0.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K Kasey Ford, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (12-13) won 5-3 (BOX SCORE)

The Woodpeckers got on the board in the 3rd inning scoring 3 runs on a Cole RBI groundout and a Cruz 2 run single. Taylor started for the Woodpeckers and allowed 2 runs over 3.2 innings with 6 strikeouts. The Woodpeckers got another run in the 5th on a Cole RBI double and one in the 9th on a McGowan RBI single. The pen pitched well with Carrasco tossing 2.1 scoreless innings and Molero and Foggo tossing scoreless outings to close it.

Note: Cole has a .856 OPS with 10 SB this season.

Andrew Taylor , RHP: 3.2 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 6 K

3.2 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 6 K Deury Carrasco , RHP: 2.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K (WIN)

2.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K (WIN) Jose Guedez , RHP: 0.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 K

0.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 K Jeremy Molero , RHP: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K Ian Foggo, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K (SAVE)

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Bryan Garcia - 2:35 CT

CC: TBD - 5:05 CT

AV: Ryan Gusto - 12:05 CT

FV: Jose Fleury - 2:05 CT