Filed under: Game 33 Thread. May 6, 2023, 8:40 CT. Astros @ Mariners J.P. France makes his MLB debut starting for the Stros replacing TJ'd Luis Garcia By William Metzger(bilbos) May 6, 2023, 7:00pm CDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Game 33 Thread. May 6, 2023, 8:40 CT. Astros @ Mariners Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports More From The Crawfish Boxes Astros Prospect Report: May 5th King Tuck gets rid of slump, gives Astros a well-needed win against Mariners Game 32 Thread. May 5, 2023, 9:10 CT. Astros @ Mariners. Three Astros Things: J.P. France Series Preview — Seattle Mariners Host Houston Astros J.P. France Gets the Call Loading comments...
Loading comments...