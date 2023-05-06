Astros Prospect Report: May 5th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (11-19) won 9-8 (BOX SCORE)

Hansen started for Sugar Land and went 4 innings allowing 4 runs. Sugar Land got on the board in the 5th on a Madris RBI double and Brantley sac fly. Cobos allowed 4 runs in relief as the Space Cowboys found themselves down 8-2. The offense rallied for 7 runs in the 7th on a Berryhill RBI double, Perez RBI single, Kessinger RBI single and Dirden grand slam. Gomez tossed 2.2 scoreless innings and Record was able to retire the last batter to pick up the save.

Note: Dirden has 2 HR, 10 RBI over the last two games.

Austin Hansen , RHP: 4.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 5 K

4.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 5 K Franny Cobos , RHP: 2.0 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 0 K (WIN)

2.0 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 0 K (WIN) Cesar Gomez , RHP: 2.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

2.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K Joe Record, RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K (SAVE)

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (9-15) lost 12-8 (BOX SCORE)

The Hooks got on the board in the first inning getting a Loperfido bases loaded walk and Wagner sac fly. Plumlee made his Double-A debut and allowed 8 runs over 3 innings. The offense got 5 back in the 5th on a McCormick 2 run HR, Wagner based loaded walk, Schreiber sac fly and Hamilton bases loaded walk. Brown allowed 4 runs in relief. Stubbs added an RBI single in the 9th but that was it as the Hooks fell 12-8.

Note: Hamilton has 18 BB in 21 games this season.

Peyton Plumlee , RHP: 3.0 IP, 9 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

3.0 IP, 9 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 1 BB, 4 K Diosmerky Taveras , RHP: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K Cole McDonald , RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K Aaron Brown, RHP: 3.0 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 5 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (9-14) lost 10-9 (BOX SCORE)

Asheville got on the board first in the first inning on a 2 run HR from Melton. They got 4 more in the 3rd on an error and Sacco 3 run HR. Batista started for Asheville and went 3 innings allowing 3 runs. After falling behind 8-6, Gilbert tied the game on a 2 run double in the 7th. The game went to extra innings and the Drive picked up 2 runs in the 10th. Asheville got one back but that was it as the Tourists fell 10-9.

Note: Melton has a .854 OPS with 8 SB this season.

Edinson Batista , RHP: 3.0 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

3.0 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 4 K Ronny Garcia , RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K A.J. Blubaugh , RHP: 3.1 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 4 K

3.1 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 4 K Walker Brockhouse , RHP: 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Bryant Salgado, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (11-13) won 5-2 (BOX SCORE)

The Woodpeckers got on the board in the 2nd inning scoring 2 runs on an error and a groundout. Mancini got the start and went 5 innings allowing 1 run. In the 5th, Cole connected on a 2 run HR to extend the lead. In the 8th, Cole added another HR to make it 5-1. Guilfoil tossed the final 4 innings allowing 1 run as he closed it out.

Note: Clifford is hitting .361 with .514 OBP this season.

Joey Mancini , RHP: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 5 K (WIN)

5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 5 K (WIN) Tyler Guilfoil, RHP: 4.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 K (SAVE)

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Jayden Murray - 7:35 CT

CC: Blair Henley - 3:05 CT

AV: Carlos Calderon - 5:05 CT

FV: Andrew Taylor - 5:05 CT