King Tuck gets rid of slump, gives Astros a well-needed win against Mariners

Kyle Tucker got to Friday night’s game hitting for a poor .091 batting average through his last six contests (2-for-22), with no extra-base hits and just one run batted in. However, the Astros right-fielder woke up with his bat against the Mariners to help the Astros beat them 6-4.

Tucker went 3-for-4, getting three hits for the first time this season. His offensive parade featured a single, his fourth double, and his seventh homer of the season. The latter was a ninth-inning, two-run shot to give the Astros a 6-4 lead and get them closer to the victory.

This no-doubter was Tucker’s second homer over his last 20 games. Enjoy it…

King Tuck with the batting gloves! pic.twitter.com/lnDTTyHM0D — Houston Astros (@astros) May 6, 2023

However, this win couldn’t have been possible without Yordan Álvarez and Cristian Javier’s efforts.

With a scoreless game, Yordan cracked the scoreboard with a massive 408-foot long ball with two men aboard to make it 3-0 with also his seventh four-bagger of the campaign. It was against Mariners’ ace Luis Castillo, who had allowed only one home run in his previous six starts.

Going with Javier, he was unbelievable in his longest start of the season despite coming out with a no-decision. The young righty threw seven strong innings, allowed three hits and three earned runs while walking two and striking out eight. His ERA stopped at 3.54.

Across four starts since April 17, Cristian owns a 3.04 ERA over 23 2/3 innings.

On Saturday (8:40 pm CT), the Astros will take on the Mariners again for the second game of the series. Prospect JP France is set to make his MLB debut, facing Marco Gonzales.

