Astros Prospect Report: May 4th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (10-19) won 16-13 (BOX SCORE)

Sugar Land got on the board in the first inning solo HRs from Madris and Matijevic and an RBI double from Dirden. They got 2 more in the 2nd on a Berryhill RBI double and Madris RBI single. Macuare got the start and allowed 6 runs, 4 earned over 4.1 innings. The offense got 3 more in the 4th on a Kessinger 2 run double and Dirden RBI double. In the 6th, Sandle extended the lead with a 2 run HR. The offense got more insurance in the 7th scoring 5 runs on a Dirden grand slam and Madris RBI single. The pen allowed some runs but Record was able to record the last two outs and seal the 16-13 win.

Note: Matijevic has 5 HR and a .949 OPS in Triple-A.

Angel Macuare , RHP: 4.1 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 4 K

4.1 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 4 K Blake Taylor , LHP: 1.2 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

1.2 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K Matt Ruppenthal , RHP: 2.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 K (WIN)

2.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 K (WIN) Enoli Paredes , RHP: 0.1 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 0 K

0.1 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 0 K Joe Record, RHP: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K (SAVE)

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (9-14) won 6-1 (BOX SCORE)

Whitcomb got the scoring started in the first inning with a 2 run HR. Gordon got the start and pitched well allowing 1 hit and 1 run over 6 innings while striking out 6. The offense extended the lead in the 6th with solo HRs from Hamilton and Whitcomb. They got 2 more in the 7th on a Hamilton 2 run double. The bullpen closed it out with 3 scoreless innings to seal who win.

Note: Whitcomb has 8 HR, 23 RBI in 22 games this season.

Colton Gordon , LHP: 6.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 9 K (WIN)

6.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 9 K (WIN) Jose Betances , RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K Jacob DeLabio , RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K Tyler Brown, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (9-13) won 7-5 (BOX SCORE)

Asheville got on the board first scoring 2 runs in the first inning on a Dezenzo RBI double and Palma run scoring groundout. In the second inning, Gilbert added a 3 run HR to extend the lead. The offense added 2 more in the 3rd with a run scoring on an error and a Sacco solo HR. Ullola started and went 4 innings allowing 5 runs. Santos closed it out tossing 4 scoreless innings with 5 strikeouts to seal the 7-5 win.

Note: Gilbert is hitting .351 with 6 HR this season.

Miguel Ullola , RHP: 4.0 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 5 K

4.0 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 5 K Logan VanWey , RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K Alex Santos, RHP: 4.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 5 K (WIN)

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (10-13) won 7-0 (BOX SCORE)

DeVos started for the Woodpeckers and tossed 5 no-hit innings with 5 strikeouts. The offense got on the board in the 2nd on a Garcia sac fly. They got a run in the 5th on a passed ball and 2 runs in the 7th on a Whitaker sac fly and Cole RBI single. The offense added some insurance runs in the 9th on a Cole RBI double and a Balogh 2 run single. Dombroski closed it out allowing just 1 hit over 4 scoreless innings with 7 strikeouts.

Note: Dombroski has 33 K in 21 innings this season.

Nolan DeVos , RHP: 5.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 5 K (WIN)

5.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 5 K (WIN) Trey Dombroski, LHP: 4.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 7 K (SAVE)

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Forrest Whitley - 8:05 CT

CC: TBD - 7:05 CT

AV: Edinson Batista - 5:35 CT

FV: Joey Mancini - 6:05 CT