Astros Prospect Report: May 4th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. See the results below.
AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (10-19) won 16-13 (BOX SCORE)
Sugar Land got on the board in the first inning solo HRs from Madris and Matijevic and an RBI double from Dirden. They got 2 more in the 2nd on a Berryhill RBI double and Madris RBI single. Macuare got the start and allowed 6 runs, 4 earned over 4.1 innings. The offense got 3 more in the 4th on a Kessinger 2 run double and Dirden RBI double. In the 6th, Sandle extended the lead with a 2 run HR. The offense got more insurance in the 7th scoring 5 runs on a Dirden grand slam and Madris RBI single. The pen allowed some runs but Record was able to record the last two outs and seal the 16-13 win.
Note: Matijevic has 5 HR and a .949 OPS in Triple-A.
- Bligh Madris, 1B: 4-for-7, R, HR, 3 RBI
- J.J. Matijevic, DH: 3-for-7, 2 R, 2 2B, HR, RBI
- Pedro Leon, 2B: 2-for-6, R
- Joe Perez, 3B: 0-for-5, 2 R, BB
- Grae Kessinger, SS: 2-for-4, 4 R, 2 2B, 2 RBI, 2 BB, SB
- Justin Dirden, CF: 4-for-5, 2 R, 3 2B, HR, 6 RBI
- Michael Sandle, LF: 3-for-6, 2 R, 2 2B, HR, 2 RBI, SB
- Alex McKenna, RF: 1-for-4, R, 2 BB
- Luke Berryhill, C: 3-for-6, R, 2B, 2 RBI
- Angel Macuare, RHP: 4.1 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 4 K
- Blake Taylor, LHP: 1.2 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K
- Matt Ruppenthal, RHP: 2.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 K (WIN)
- Enoli Paredes, RHP: 0.1 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 0 K
- Joe Record, RHP: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K (SAVE)
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (9-14) won 6-1 (BOX SCORE)
Whitcomb got the scoring started in the first inning with a 2 run HR. Gordon got the start and pitched well allowing 1 hit and 1 run over 6 innings while striking out 6. The offense extended the lead in the 6th with solo HRs from Hamilton and Whitcomb. They got 2 more in the 7th on a Hamilton 2 run double. The bullpen closed it out with 3 scoreless innings to seal who win.
Note: Whitcomb has 8 HR, 23 RBI in 22 games this season.
- Quincy Hamilton, LF: 2-for-4, R, 2B, HR, 3 RBI
- Kenedy Corona, RF: 0-for-3, R, BB
- Shay Whitcomb, SS: 2-for-4, 2 R, 2 HR, 3 RBI
- Joey Loperfido, CF: 1-for-3, 2B, BB
- Rolando Espinosa, LF: 0-for-1, R, 2 BB, SB
- Colton Gordon, LHP: 6.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 9 K (WIN)
- Jose Betances, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
- Jacob DeLabio, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K
- Tyler Brown, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K
A+: Asheville Tourists (9-13) won 7-5 (BOX SCORE)
Asheville got on the board first scoring 2 runs in the first inning on a Dezenzo RBI double and Palma run scoring groundout. In the second inning, Gilbert added a 3 run HR to extend the lead. The offense added 2 more in the 3rd with a run scoring on an error and a Sacco solo HR. Ullola started and went 4 innings allowing 5 runs. Santos closed it out tossing 4 scoreless innings with 5 strikeouts to seal the 7-5 win.
Note: Gilbert is hitting .351 with 6 HR this season.
- Drew Gilbert, RF: 2-for-4, 2 R, 2B, HR, 3 RBI
- Zach Dezenzo, DH: 2-for-4, R, 2B, RBI
- Jacob Melton, CF: 0-for-2, R, BB, SB
- Miguel Palma, C: 1-for-3, BB
- Tommy Sacco, SS: 2-for-4, 2 R, HR, RBI
- Kobe Kato, 2B: 0-for-3, R, BB
- Miguel Ullola, RHP: 4.0 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 5 K
- Logan VanWey, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
- Alex Santos, RHP: 4.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 5 K (WIN)
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (10-13) won 7-0 (BOX SCORE)
DeVos started for the Woodpeckers and tossed 5 no-hit innings with 5 strikeouts. The offense got on the board in the 2nd on a Garcia sac fly. They got a run in the 5th on a passed ball and 2 runs in the 7th on a Whitaker sac fly and Cole RBI single. The offense added some insurance runs in the 9th on a Cole RBI double and a Balogh 2 run single. Dombroski closed it out allowing just 1 hit over 4 scoreless innings with 7 strikeouts.
Note: Dombroski has 33 K in 21 innings this season.
- Ryan Clifford, LF: 2-for-3, 3 R, 2 BB
- Tyler Whitaker, 3B: 1-for-4, R, RBI
- Zach Cole, CF: 3-for-5, R, 2 2B, 2 RBI, SB
- Ricardo Balogh, 1B: 2-for-4, R, 2B, 2 RBI, BB
- Sandro Gaston, DH: 1-for-4, R, SB
- Nolan DeVos, RHP: 5.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 5 K (WIN)
- Trey Dombroski, LHP: 4.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 7 K (SAVE)
Today’s minor league starters:
SL: Forrest Whitley - 8:05 CT
CC: TBD - 7:05 CT
AV: Edinson Batista - 5:35 CT
FV: Joey Mancini - 6:05 CT
