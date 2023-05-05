Astros Crawfish Boil: May 5, 2023

Welcome to the Friday Boil!

Just...don’t drop to .500 again, boys.

Houston Astros News

Jose Altuve injury update: Astros star cleared to resume baseball activities, but still no timetable to return (cbssports.com)

Is Houston Astros Rotation Just Fine Despite Injuries? (si.com)

Here are some refreshingly candid solutions to treat Astros ails (Houston.sportsmap.com)

Deep Dive: Astros biggest issue is one no one saw coming (fansided.com)

Astros hope offensive punch is coming shortly down the road (houstonchronicle.com)

Houston Astros fans clapback at Keynan Middleton for calling Carlos Correa a cheater (sportskeeda.com)

Dana Brown on @SportsTalk790 on Michael Brantley: “He should be here probably by the (May) ninth…or a day or two sooner.” — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) May 3, 2023

AL West News

With a sigh of relief, Mariners win 5-3 to sweep Oakland (lookoutlanding.com)

Salk: Biggest reason for Mariners’ hitting woes? Look to top of lineup (sports.mynorthwest.com)

OAKLAND A’S FANS CHANT ‘SELL THE TEAM’ DURING HOME GAME (outkick.com)

Jeff Van Gundy Talks A-Rod and the A’s During NBA Playoffs (si.com)

Shohei Ohtani Joins Babe Ruth In Milestone Achievement As Los Angeles Angels Win (deadline.com)

Angels Ran Into Some Cheating Issues During Cardinals Series (si.com)

Sandy León recalls harrowing day young daughter fell in pool (wfaa.com)

Read this. This is everything.

18-12 - Rangers bungle late innings, drop finale to Arizona (lonestarball.com

Other Baseball News

Alabama baseball coach Brad Bohannon fired after link to suspicious bets, sources say (ESPN.go.com)

Olivia Pichardo, first female Division I baseball player in history, throws first pitch at Red Sox game (foxnews.com)

Dad punches, knocks out umpire during high school baseball game, Florida sheriff says (yahoo.com)

One Surprising City Is Suddenly Serious About Getting a Pro Baseball Team (thestreet.com)

Rays join very short list of best starts in MLB history with sweep of Pirates (cbssports.com)

Houston Astros Birthdays

Bob Cerv (1925-2017) had a 12-season MLB career. In his final year, he joined the Houston Colt .45s for 19 games, going seven-for-31 with two jacks.

Shortstop Don Buddin (1934-2011) appeared in 40 games for the 1962 team as well. He hit just .229 but had an OBP of .385 due to plate discipline, walking 20 times in 106 PA.

Infielder Tommy Helms (82) played for Houston from 1972 through 1975, hitting .269/.309/.348 with 14 home runs and 185 RBI in 486 games.