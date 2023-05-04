Astros Prospect Report: May 3rd

Another day of minor league action is in the books. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (9-19) lost 22-4 (BOX SCORE)

Sugar Land got on the board in the first inning on a Brantley sac fly. Dubin started for the Space Cowboys but struggled allowing 5 runs over 2 innings. The bullpen struggled as they allowed 12 runs before we had a position player pitching who allowed 5. McKenna added a 2 run HR in the 9th but the Space Cowboys fell 22-4.

Note: McKenna has a 1.000 OPS in Triple-A.

Shawn Dubin , RHP: 2.0 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 1 K

2.0 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 1 K Jimmy Endersby , RHP: 0.2 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 0 K

0.2 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 0 K Austin Davis , LHP: 3.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 5 K

3.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 5 K Devin Conn , RHP: 1.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

1.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 K Michael Sandle, RHP: 1.0 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 0 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (8-14) lost 3-0 (BOX SCORE)

Arrighetti started for the Hooks and pitched well tossing 5 scoreless innings with 5 strikeouts. After falling behind 1-0 in the 6th, the offense responded with a 3 run double from Whitcomb to take the lead. Robaina closed out the game allowing 1 run over the final 4 innings to see the win.

Note: Kouba has a 2.70 ERA with 4 BB/32 K in 23.1 innings this season.

Rhett Kouba , RHP: 6.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 7 K

6.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 7 K Cole McDonald , RHP: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

2.0 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K Cesar Gomez, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (8-13) lost 10-6 (BOX SCORE)

Bellozo started for Asheville but struggled allowing 7 runs over 6 innings of work. The Tourists’ offense got on the board in the first on a Gilbert solo HR and Melton RBI double. In the 7th, Gilbert connected on a 3 run HR to make it 9-6. Ford allowed 3 runs in relief and the offense was unable to score again as the Tourists fell 10-6.

Note: Gilbert is hitting .342 with 5 HR this season.

Valente Bellozo , RHP: 6.0 IP, 10 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 0 BB, 5 K

6.0 IP, 10 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 0 BB, 5 K Kasey Ford , RHP: 2.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

2.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Bryant Salgado, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (9-13) lost 12-5 (BOX SCORE)

Fayetteville got on the board in the second inning on a Clifford 2 run single. They got 2 more in the 5th on a Cruz solo HR and Encarnacion RBI single. Swanson started and allowed 2 runs over 4 innings of work. The bullpen struggled allowing 10 runs on just 5 hits while walking 8. The offense got a run in the 9th on a groundout but that was it as they fell 12-5.

Note: Clifford is hitting .329 this season.

Nic Swanson , RHP: 4.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 4 K

4.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 4 K Zack Matthews , RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Jose Nodal , LHP: 0.2 IP, 1 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 0 K

0.2 IP, 1 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 0 K Ian Foggo , RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 K Manuel Urias, RHP: 1.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 1 K

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: J.P. France - 12:05 CT

CC: TBD - 6:35 CT

AV: Miguel Ullola- 5:35 CT

FV: Nolan DeVos - 6:05 CT