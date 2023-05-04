 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Astros Prospect Report: May 3rd

See how the prospects performed last night.

By Jimmy Price
Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Tennessee center fielder Drew Gilbert (1) swings at a pitch during the NCAA Baseball Tournament Knoxville Regional between the Tennessee Volunteers and Alabama State Hornets held at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Friday, June 3, 2022. Kns Ut Alabama State Baseball Bp
Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Another day of minor league action is in the books. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (9-19) lost 22-4 (BOX SCORE)

Sugar Land got on the board in the first inning on a Brantley sac fly. Dubin started for the Space Cowboys but struggled allowing 5 runs over 2 innings. The bullpen struggled as they allowed 12 runs before we had a position player pitching who allowed 5. McKenna added a 2 run HR in the 9th but the Space Cowboys fell 22-4.

Note: McKenna has a 1.000 OPS in Triple-A.

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (8-14) lost 3-0 (BOX SCORE)

Arrighetti started for the Hooks and pitched well tossing 5 scoreless innings with 5 strikeouts. After falling behind 1-0 in the 6th, the offense responded with a 3 run double from Whitcomb to take the lead. Robaina closed out the game allowing 1 run over the final 4 innings to see the win.

Note: Kouba has a 2.70 ERA with 4 BB/32 K in 23.1 innings this season.

A+: Asheville Tourists (8-13) lost 10-6 (BOX SCORE)

Bellozo started for Asheville but struggled allowing 7 runs over 6 innings of work. The Tourists’ offense got on the board in the first on a Gilbert solo HR and Melton RBI double. In the 7th, Gilbert connected on a 3 run HR to make it 9-6. Ford allowed 3 runs in relief and the offense was unable to score again as the Tourists fell 10-6.

Note: Gilbert is hitting .342 with 5 HR this season.

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (9-13) lost 12-5 (BOX SCORE)

Fayetteville got on the board in the second inning on a Clifford 2 run single. They got 2 more in the 5th on a Cruz solo HR and Encarnacion RBI single. Swanson started and allowed 2 runs over 4 innings of work. The bullpen struggled allowing 10 runs on just 5 hits while walking 8. The offense got a run in the 9th on a groundout but that was it as they fell 12-5.

Note: Clifford is hitting .329 this season.

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: J.P. France - 12:05 CT

CC: TBD - 6:35 CT

AV: Miguel Ullola- 5:35 CT

FV: Nolan DeVos - 6:05 CT

