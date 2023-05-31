Astros Prospect Report: May 30th

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (23-28) won 5-4 (BOX SCORE)

Sugar Land got on the board in the 2nd inning scoring 3 runs on a Dirden RBI single and Madris 2 run double. Murray got the start but struggled allowing 3 runs and 5 walks in 3 innings of work. He was relieved by Garcia who allowed 1 run over 3.1 innings. Sugar Land went into the 9th down 4-3 but rallied for 2 runs on a McKenna bases loaded HBP and a Madris bases loaded walk. Record tossed a scoreless 9th as he picked up the save.

Note: Madris has a .840 OPS this season.

Jayden Murray , RHP: 3.0 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 5 BB, 5 K

3.0 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 5 BB, 5 K Bryan Garcia , RHP: 3.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 6 K

3.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 6 K Matt Gage , LHP: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K (WIN)

1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K (WIN) Joe Record, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K (SAVE)

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (22-24) won 5-1 (BOX SCORE)

Corona put the Hooks on the board in the first inning with a 3 run HR, his 7th in Double-A. Plumlee started for the Hooks and tossed 4 scoreless innings. The Hooks got another run in the 5th on an error and one more in the 6th on a Whitcomb RBI groundout. Arrighetti pitched the final 5 innings allowing 1 run while striking out 12.

Note: Arrighetti has allowed 2 ER over his last 27 innings.

Peyton Plumlee , RHP: 4.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 5 K

4.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 5 K Spencer Arrighetti, RHP: 5.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 12 K (WIN)

A+: Asheville Tourists (20-22) won 7-6 (BOX SCORE)

Bellozo started for Asheville and allowed 1 run over 4.1 innings. Asheville got on the board in the 3rd inning scoring a run on an error. They got another in the 6th on a Palma RBI single. Asheville fell behind 6-2 in the 8th but the offense rallied for 3 runs on a Sacco 3 run HR. Asheville entered the 9th down 6-5 but Cerny sent the team home happy with a walk-off 2 run HR.

Note: Melton has a .822 OPS and 20 SB this season.

Valente Bellozo , RHP: 4.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 4 K

4.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 4 K Franny Cobos , RHP: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K Deylen Miley , RHP: 3.0 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

3.0 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 2 K Carlos Calderon, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 K (WIN)

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (17-28) OFF

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Shawn Dubin - 4:30 CT

CC: Blair Henley - 7:05 CT

AV: Miguel Ullola - 10:05 CT

FV: TBD - 6:00 CT