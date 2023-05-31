Astros Prospect Report: May 30th

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.
AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (23-28) won 5-4 (BOX SCORE)
Sugar Land got on the board in the 2nd inning scoring 3 runs on a Dirden RBI single and Madris 2 run double. Murray got the start but struggled allowing 3 runs and 5 walks in 3 innings of work. He was relieved by Garcia who allowed 1 run over 3.1 innings. Sugar Land went into the 9th down 4-3 but rallied for 2 runs on a McKenna bases loaded HBP and a Madris bases loaded walk. Record tossed a scoreless 9th as he picked up the save.
Note: Madris has a .840 OPS this season.
- Bligh Madris, DH: 2-for-4, 2B, 3 RBI, BB, SB
- J.J. Matijevic, 1B: 0-for-3, 2 R, BB
- Joe Perez, RF: 2-for-3, 2 R, BB
- Justin Dirden, LF: 1-for-3, R, RBI, BB
- Jayden Murray, RHP: 3.0 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 5 BB, 5 K
- Bryan Garcia, RHP: 3.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 6 K
- Matt Gage, LHP: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K (WIN)
- Joe Record, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K (SAVE)
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (22-24) won 5-1 (BOX SCORE)
Corona put the Hooks on the board in the first inning with a 3 run HR, his 7th in Double-A. Plumlee started for the Hooks and tossed 4 scoreless innings. The Hooks got another run in the 5th on an error and one more in the 6th on a Whitcomb RBI groundout. Arrighetti pitched the final 5 innings allowing 1 run while striking out 12.
Note: Arrighetti has allowed 2 ER over his last 27 innings.
- Kenedy Corona, RF: 1-for-2, 2 R, HR, 3 RBI, 2 BB
- Drew Gilbert, DH: 0-for-3, BB
- Joey Loperfido, CF: 0-for-3, BB, SB
- Zach Dezenzo, 3B: 0-for-3, R, SB
- Shay Whitcomb, 2B: 1-for-3, RBI, BB
- J.C. Correa, 1B: 1-for-3, R
- C.J. Stubbs, C: 2-for-3, R
- Peyton Plumlee, RHP: 4.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 5 K
- Spencer Arrighetti, RHP: 5.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 12 K (WIN)
A+: Asheville Tourists (20-22) won 7-6 (BOX SCORE)
Bellozo started for Asheville and allowed 1 run over 4.1 innings. Asheville got on the board in the 3rd inning scoring a run on an error. They got another in the 6th on a Palma RBI single. Asheville fell behind 6-2 in the 8th but the offense rallied for 3 runs on a Sacco 3 run HR. Asheville entered the 9th down 6-5 but Cerny sent the team home happy with a walk-off 2 run HR.
Note: Melton has a .822 OPS and 20 SB this season.
- Jacob Melton, RF: 2-for-5, 2 R, 2 SB
- Logan Cerny, CF: 1-for-5, R, HR, 2 RBI
- Miguel Palma, DH: 2-for-4, R, RBI
- Tim Borden, 3B: 2-for-4, R
- Tommy Sacco, SS: 1-for-4, R, HR, 3 RBI
- Kobe Kato, 2B: 1-for-3, SB
- Justin Williams, LF: 1-for-3, R
- Valente Bellozo, RHP: 4.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 4 K
- Franny Cobos, RHP: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
- Deylen Miley, RHP: 3.0 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 2 K
- Carlos Calderon, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 K (WIN)
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (17-28) OFF
Today’s minor league starters:
SL: Shawn Dubin - 4:30 CT
CC: Blair Henley - 7:05 CT
AV: Miguel Ullola - 10:05 CT
FV: TBD - 6:00 CT
