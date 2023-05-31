Astros Crawfish Boil: May 31, 2023

Welcome to the Wednesday Crawfish Boil!

It’s easy to get behind the Astros when they play like they did last night. Brandon Bielak, thought to be organizational depth at best, struck out six and gave up just one run over 5 2⁄ 3 innings. With Bielak coming up just one out short of a Quality Start, Phil Maton relieved him and struck out four in 1 1⁄ 3 innings. Chas McCormick and Alex Bregman each took a shot at the moon, and Jose Abreu came within inches of a grand slam. Ryne Stanek and Rafael Montero kept the Twinkies off the board for the final two frames and Houston took a 5-1 win into tonight’s rubber match. Oh, and Jeremy Peña walked....twice.

I know you probably already knew all that, but I just wanted to digest it again. I thought you might, too. Know your audience!

Houston Astros Birthdays

Kenny Lofton (56) started his 17-season MLB odyssey with the Houston Astros in 1991. A 17th-round pick of Houston in 1988, he was 15-for-74 with five walks and only two stolen bases in his 20-game look for the Astros. Of course, he went on to steal 620 more bases, winning four center field Gold Gloves and six appearances on the All-Star team.