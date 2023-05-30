Breggy Bomb and Chas Chomp Bury Twins Early. Astros Over Twins 5-1

In what looked at the outset like it would be a pitcher’s duel decidedly in favor of the Twins, the Astros got an early jump on Twins starter Joe Ryan. In the end, the only pitcher left standing was the Astros’ humble Brandon Bielak.

Alex Bregman got it started with a solo homer to the Crawford Boxes in the second inning, followed soon after with a two-run Chas McCormick homer that brought the lead to 3-0.

The Astros added two more runs in the third on a Bregman single scoring Jeremy Peña, and a bases loaded Jose Abreu sac fly to right field that missed being a grand slam by five feet.

The Twins didn’t score on Astros starter Brandon Bielak until the fifth inning on a two-out RBI single by Christian Vasquez scoring Royce Lewis, who led off with a double.

Bielak lasted two outs into the sixth inning allowing only one run on three hits, three walks with six strikeouts. After allowing a walk in the sixth, Bielak was replaced by Phil Maton, who finished the sixth and seventh innings without allowing a run.

Ryne Stanek held the Twins in the eighth, and in the ninth it was up to Rafael Montero, a hero of the World Champion 2022 Astros, but the most inconsistent reliever on the 2023 staff. After a two out single, Montero closed out the Twins striking out Joey Gallo on eight pitches, preserving the Astros’ 5-1 victory over the Twins.

The Twins starter Joe Ryan came into this game with a 2.21 ERA. But the Astros put five runs on him before his exit after the fourth inning. However, the Astros managed only five hits and did not score after the third inning.

