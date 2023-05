The Astros lost yet another extra inning game yesterday after Jose Altuve’s grand slam gave the Astros a late inning lead. Yesterday loss was due to a bullpen meltdown. Today the starting pitching will be challenged. Brandon Bielak goes for the Astros against the Twins’ Joe Ryan, who is 7-1 with a 2.21 ERA.

By the way, this game marks the exact 1⁄ 3 mark of the season.

Here are the starting lineups and media access inforemation.