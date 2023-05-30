Astros Crawfish Boil: May 30, 2023

Welcome to the Tuesday Boil!

Houston Astros News

Twins 7, Astros 5: Minnesota rallies to spoil Jose Altuve’s late grand slam (houstonchronicle.com)

Lewis has 4 RBIs in season debut, Jeffers homers in 10th to give Twins 7-5 win over Astros (news.yahoo.com)

Lance McCullers Jr. No Longer Throwing Off Mound (mlbtraderumors.com)

Astros: Yordan Alvarez reaches Aaron Judge territory amid torrid season (clutchpoints.com)

Mauricio Dubón gets rare start in left field as Astros look for ways to get him in lineup (houstocnhronicle.com)

MLB: Minnesota Twins at Houston Astros | Fieldlevel | news-daily.com (news-daily.com)

AL West News

Detroit Tigers go scoreless in 5-0 loss to Texas Rangers in series opener (freep.com)

What’s Gotten Into The Texas Rangers? – OutKick (outkick.com)

Here’s your chance to weigh in on Oakland Athletics’ Las Vegas stadium financing (8newsnow.com)

1x All-Star With Milwaukee Brewers DFA’d By Oakland Athletics (wisportsheroics.com)

Angels’ Logan O’Hoppe continues to learn the ropes while rehabbing (ocregister.com)

Angels promote prized pitching prospect Ben Joyce (ESPN.com)

Seattle Mariners’ Julio Rodriguez Joins Elite Club in Team History (si.com)

The Mariners are surging, which players are on the rise? (komonews.com)

Elephant Rumblings: Cancer-free Liam Hendriks poised for MLB return (athleticsnation.com)

MLB News

Braves’ Michael Soroka to make first MLB start since 2020 - ESPN (ESPN.com)

Mets lose to Rockies despite 6-run inning (mlb.com)

Mike Mayers, Josh Staumont flirt with perfect game in Royals’ win vs. Cardinals (mlb.com)

Dodgers News: Rookie RHP Bobby Miller Impressed in MLB Debut, So What’s Next? (si.com)

Gary Sánchez, Padres agree to deal (si.com)

Soroka shows more than just mettle on long road back to MLB (mlb.com)

Giants unable to complete four-game sweep of Brewers (mlb.com)

Houston Astros Birthdays

Right-handed pitcher Mike LaCoss (67) appeared as a swingman for the Astros from 1982 through 1984. In 118 appearances, including 43 starts, he went 18-18 with a 3.83 ERA. He struck out 190 in 385 innings, racking up a 3.63 FIP and a 1.418 WHIP.