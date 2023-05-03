Astros Bats Mired in Slump. Giants Take the Series with a 4-2 Win

The Astros finished their homestand on a sour note, losing their last two games to the Giants, combining for only two runs and eight hits in those games. Meanwhile, they wasted another good performance by pitcher Frmaber Valdez, who allowed two runs in six innings, but nonetheless notched his fourth loss of the season against two wins.

The Astros blew an early opportunity of the game in the first inning. They managed three hits against starter Brandon Webb without a run; an Alex Bregman double play the rally killer.

The Giants weren’t much better against Framber Valdez until the sixth inning. The Giants scored two on a leadoff single, a sacrifice bunt, an RBI single, and an RBI double.

The seventh inning saw the Giants add another run off of reliever Phil Maton. Maton hit Michael Conforto with a pitch, who then scored on a two-out, Joey Bart double.

The Astros broke a 17-inning run drought in the eighth on a two-run Bregman home run. The inning started with a walk and a Martin Maldonado single, but a Mauricio Dubon double play left only one runner on base for Bregman.

Giant swing to the Crawford Boxes. pic.twitter.com/4QO8o5qMnY — Houston Astros (@astros) May 3, 2023

The Giants added an insurance run in the ninth against Bryan Abreu with a just-barely Crawford Box homer by Wilmer Flores.

The Astros went down quietly in the ninth, giving Camilla Doval his fifth save of the season.

Kyle Tucker was two for 23 in this homestand.

The Astros are off tomorrow.

Box score HERE.