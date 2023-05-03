Astros Prospect Report: May 2nd

Another day of minor league action is in the books. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (9-18) won 14-3 (BOX SCORE)

Matijevic put Sugar Land on the board in the first inning on an RBI triple. Garcia started and allowed 3 runs over 3.2 innings. In the 3rd, the offense got 3 runs on RBI singles from Matijevic, Perez and Kessinger. They scored 5 more in the 4th on a bases loaded walk to Lee, 3 run triple from Matijevic and a Perez RBI single. The offense got 3 more runs in the 5th on a Matijevic 2 run double and Kessinger sac fly. Matijevic added an RBI single later, giving him 8 for the night. The bullpen was great tossing 5.1 scoreless to close it out.

Note: Matijevic has a .955 OPS this season.

Bryan Garcia , RHP: 3.2 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 3 K

3.2 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 3 K Matt Ruppenthal , RHP: 2.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K (WIN)

2.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K (WIN) Joe Record , RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K Enoli Paredes, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 k

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (8-13) won 3-1 (BOX SCORE)

Arrighetti started for the Hooks and pitched well tossing 5 scoreless innings with 5 strikeouts. After falling behind 1-0 in the 6th, the offense responded with a 3 run double from Whitcomb to take the lead. Robaina closed out the game allowing 1 run over the final 4 innings to see the win.

Note: Loperfido has a .441 BA in Double-A.

Spencer Arrighetti , RHP: 5.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 K

5.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 K Julio Robaina, LHP: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K (WIN)

A+: Asheville Tourists (8-12) lost 5-1 (BOX SCORE)

Miley started for the Tourists and went 4 innings allowing 3 runs. The offense got on the board in the 5th on a Nova RBI groundout. Gusto pitched the last 4 innings allowing 1 run but the offense was unable to get anything else going as the Tourists fell 5-1.

Note: Borden has a .966 OPS this season.

Deylen Miley , RHP: 4.0 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

4.0 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Logan VanWey , RHP: 1.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

1.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 K Ryan Gusto, RHP: 4.0 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 5 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (9-12) lost 13-2 (BOX SCORE)

Fayetteville got on the board in the first inning on a Cruz 2 run HR. Santa started for the Woodpeckers and allowed 3 runs while only retiring two batters. Fleury pitched in relief and dominated tossing 4 scoreless innings with 8 strikeouts. The pen struggled late allowing 2 runs in the 7th and 7 runs in the 8th. The offense went down quiet as the Woodpeckers fell 13-2.

Note: Fleury has a 1.89 ERA this season.

Alimber Santa , RHP: 0.2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 1 K

0.2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 1 K Deury Carrasco , RHP: 1.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

1.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Jose Fleury , RHP: 4.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 8 K

4.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 8 K Bryan Perez , RHP: 1.2 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 1 K

1.2 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 1 K Marshall Hunt, RHP: 0.1 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 0 K

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Shawn Dubin - 7:05 CT

CC: TBD - 6:35 CT

AV: Valente Bellozo - 5:35 CT

FV: TBD - 6:05 CT