Astros Prospect Report: May 2nd

Another day of minor league action is in the books. See the results below.
AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (9-18) won 14-3 (BOX SCORE)
Matijevic put Sugar Land on the board in the first inning on an RBI triple. Garcia started and allowed 3 runs over 3.2 innings. In the 3rd, the offense got 3 runs on RBI singles from Matijevic, Perez and Kessinger. They scored 5 more in the 4th on a bases loaded walk to Lee, 3 run triple from Matijevic and a Perez RBI single. The offense got 3 more runs in the 5th on a Matijevic 2 run double and Kessinger sac fly. Matijevic added an RBI single later, giving him 8 for the night. The bullpen was great tossing 5.1 scoreless to close it out.
Note: Matijevic has a .955 OPS this season.
- Bligh Madris, RF: 1-for-4, 3 R, 2 BB
- Michael Brantley, LF: 3-for-4, 4 R, 2 2B, BB
- Korey Lee, C: 2-for-5, 3 R, 2B, 2 RBI, BB
- J.J. Matijevic, 1B: 5-for-6, 2 R, 2B, 2 3B, 8 RBI
- Joe Perez, 3B: 2-for-6, 2 RBI
- Grae Kessinger, 2B: 1-for-4, 2 RBI, BB
- Bryan Garcia, RHP: 3.2 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 3 K
- Matt Ruppenthal, RHP: 2.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K (WIN)
- Joe Record, RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K
- Enoli Paredes, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 k
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (8-13) won 3-1 (BOX SCORE)
Arrighetti started for the Hooks and pitched well tossing 5 scoreless innings with 5 strikeouts. After falling behind 1-0 in the 6th, the offense responded with a 3 run double from Whitcomb to take the lead. Robaina closed out the game allowing 1 run over the final 4 innings to see the win.
Note: Loperfido has a .441 BA in Double-A.
- Quincy Hamilton, LF: 0-for-3, R, BB, SB
- Chas McCormick, CF: 1-for-2, R, BB
- Joey Loperfido, 2B: 1-for-2, R, 2 BB, SB
- Shay Whitcomb, SS: 1-for-4, 2B, 3 RBI
- Spencer Arrighetti, RHP: 5.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 K
- Julio Robaina, LHP: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K (WIN)
A+: Asheville Tourists (8-12) lost 5-1 (BOX SCORE)
Miley started for the Tourists and went 4 innings allowing 3 runs. The offense got on the board in the 5th on a Nova RBI groundout. Gusto pitched the last 4 innings allowing 1 run but the offense was unable to get anything else going as the Tourists fell 5-1.
Note: Borden has a .966 OPS this season.
- Drew Gilbert, LF: 1-for-4
- Tim Borden, 2B: 2-for-3, R, 2B, BB, SB
- Tommy Sacco, SS: 2-for-4, 2 2B, SB
- Freudis Nova, 3B: 0-for-2, RBI, BB
- Deylen Miley, RHP: 4.0 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
- Logan VanWey, RHP: 1.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
- Ryan Gusto, RHP: 4.0 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 5 K
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (9-12) lost 13-2 (BOX SCORE)
Fayetteville got on the board in the first inning on a Cruz 2 run HR. Santa started for the Woodpeckers and allowed 3 runs while only retiring two batters. Fleury pitched in relief and dominated tossing 4 scoreless innings with 8 strikeouts. The pen struggled late allowing 2 runs in the 7th and 7 runs in the 8th. The offense went down quiet as the Woodpeckers fell 13-2.
Note: Fleury has a 1.89 ERA this season.
- Tyler Whitaker, 3B: 1-for-3, 2B
- Zach Cole, CF: 1-for-3, R, 2B, BB
- Narbe Cruz, DH: 1-for-4, R, HR, 2 RBI
- Ricardo Balogh, 1B: 1-for-3, BB, 2B
- Garrett McGowan, LF: 1-for-4, 2B
- Alimber Santa, RHP: 0.2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 1 K
- Deury Carrasco, RHP: 1.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- Jose Fleury, RHP: 4.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 8 K
- Bryan Perez, RHP: 1.2 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 1 K
- Marshall Hunt, RHP: 0.1 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 0 K
Today’s minor league starters:
SL: Shawn Dubin - 7:05 CT
CC: TBD - 6:35 CT
AV: Valente Bellozo - 5:35 CT
FV: TBD - 6:05 CT
