Astros Crawfish Boil: May 3, 2023

Welcome to the Wednesday Crawfish Boil!

Astros’ Luis Garcia becomes second Houston pitcher to land on injured list in as many days (cbssports.com)

José Abreu’s April was worst month of his career. Can Astros expect a rebound? (theathletic.com)

Travis Scott Supplies Houston Astros With New Sneakers

Brown struggles with control as Diaz shines at plate, with glove (mlb.com)

‘It meant the world,’ Lil Wayne says of visit with Astros (ESPN.com)

Houston Astros Injury Updates: Garcia, Urquidy, McCullers, McCormick, Brantley and Altuve (si.com)

Next men up: Astros’ pitching scenarios (chipalatta.com)

AL West News

ESPN’s Passan: Mariners ‘in for a long season’ if Julio stays at this pace (sports.mynorthwest.com)

Seattle Mariners Bryce Miller Makes Sad History in Amazing Major League Debut (si.com)

Quick Hits: LA Angels jump on Steven Matz in the first inning as Cardinals lose fourth in a row (stltoday.com)

The latest Angels roster move highlights a bigger issue in the organization (halohangout.com)

Athletics pull Mason Miller with a no-hitter, lose 2-1 to Mariners (dailydemocrat.com)

Pitcher opens up about struggle with anxiety (mlb.com)

Two Texas Rangers on the disabled list make more than the payrolls of the Orioles and A’s (sports.yahoo.com)

Texas Rangers are an Offensive Baseball Team (dalsportsnation.com)

MLB News

Best signing? Future trade bait? Execs polled on 1st month (mlb.com)

Harper readjusting, but ‘extremely excited’ to be back (mlb.com)

Volpe offers spark, Calhoun hits ignition in Yanks’ win (mlb.com)

How every team’s big offseason addition is doing (mlb.com)

Two woman coaches face off for first time at High-A (mlb.com)

What players think of MLB’s new rules (ESPN.com)

What we’ve learned in first 30 games of MLB season, from pitch clock to Rays to A’s (theathletic.com)

Astros Birthdays

Davey Lopes (78) had a 16-season major league career, following by a 30-year career in coaching. In 1986 and 1987, after reaching the age of 41, he hit .234/.347/.319 in 84 games, with 10 stolen bases for Houston.