Astros Prospect Report: May 28th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (22-28) won 5-4 (BOX SCORE)

Sugar Land got on the board in the 3rd inning on a Kessinger sac fly. They got 4 more in the 4th on a Leon solo HR, Perez RBI double and Berryhill 2 run HR. McGowin got the start and allowed 3 runs over 5.2 innings. Hansen came on in relief and closed it out allowing 1 run over 3.1 innings.

Note: McGowin has a 3.50 ERA this season.

Kyle McGowin , RHP: 5.2 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 K (WIN)

5.2 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 K (WIN) Austin Hansen, RHP: 3.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 7 K (SAVE)

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (21-24) won 7-5 (BOX SCORE)

Robaina started for the Hooks and went 5 innings allowing 1 run with 5 strikeouts. Corona put the Hooks on the board in the first inning with a lead-off HR. They took the lead in the 4th on a Correa RBI single. In the 5th, Hamilton connected on another grand slam, his 5th HR of the season. Brown gave up a few runs but was able to hold on for the 7-5 win.

Note: Hamilton has 5 HR, 19 RBI in 23 games in May.

Julio Robaina , LHP: 5.0 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K (WIN)

5.0 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K (WIN) Aaron Brown, RHP: 4.0 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 7 K (SAVE)

A+: Asheville Tourists (19-22) POSTPONED

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (16-28)

Game 1 - lost 2-0 (BOX SCORE)

Guilfoil started for the Woodpeckers and tossed 1.2 scoreless innings. He was relieved by Carrasco who allowed a run in relief. Swanson was next in and went 4 innings allowing 1 unearned run. The offense collected just two hits as they were shutout in game one.

Note: Swanson has a 3.31 ERA this season.

Tyler Guilfoil , RHP: 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Deury Carrasco , RHP: 1.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

1.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K Nic Swanson, RHP: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

Game 2 - lost 3-1 (BOX SCORE)

Dombroski started game two for the Woodpeckers and allowed 1 run over 4 innings of work. Nodal pitched in relief allowing 2 runs over 3 innings. The offense only picked up one run on a Balogh RBI groundout as they dropped game two, 3-1.

Note: Dombroski has 56 K in 39.2 innings this season.

Jackson Loftin , 3B: 0-for-2, R, BB, SB

0-for-2, R, BB, SB Narbe Cruz, SS: 1-for-2, BB

1-for-2, BB Ricardo Balogh, 1B: 0-for-2, RBI, BB

Trey Dombroski , LHP: 4.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

4.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K Jose Nodal, LHP: 3.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 1 K

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: OFF

CC: OFF

AV: OFF

FV: TBD - 6:30 CT