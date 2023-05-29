Minnesota Twins visit Houston Astros: Series Preview

The Minnesota Twins visit the Houston Astros for a three-game series starting this afternoon.

Today at 3:10 PM CT, the Minnesota Twins and Houston Astros will play the first game of a three-game series. This is the second and final time the two will face off this season. Minnesota won two-of-three against the Astros from April 7 through 9. The Astros did take the finale, 5-1.

Chas McCormick, Jeremy Peña, Mauricio Dubón & Yainer Diaz all collected multiple hits in Houston’s win, with one of McCormick’s hits a home run. Hunter Brown earned his first win of the season, striking out seven over seven innings. He allowed an unearned run on two hits and two walks.

Houston comes into today’s matchup as winners of 14 of their last 17 contests. They just completed a three-game sweep in Oakland against the Athletics, punctuated by a 10-1 decision in yesterday’s finale.

Seven Astros went deep in the 10-1 victory for Houston, including a pair by Yordan Alvarez and Jose Abreu’s first jack of the campaign. Jake Meyers, Chase McCormick, Jeremy Peña and Jose Altuve also collected home runs in the win. Cristian Javier earned his sixth win of the season, striking out three over five innings. He allowed one run on four hits and three walks.

The Twins have lost eight of their last 12, and just completed a 2-4 homestand by winning one-of-three against both the San Francisco Giants and the Toronto Blue Jays. In the final game of the homestand, they lost to Jays, 3-0 while only managing five singles. Bailey Ober took the loss despite pitching pretty well, striking out seven and allowing two runs on five hits and a walk.

All-Time Head-to-Head

Houston is 43-37 in all-time direct regular-season competition with Minnesota. Houston swept their only postseason matchup, 2-0 in the 2020 American League Wild Card Series.

Starting pitching and gametime

Today at 3:10 PM CT: Sonny Gray (4-0, 1.82) vs. JP France (1-1, 3.43)

Tuesday at 7:10 PM CT: Joe Ryan (7-1, 2.21) vs. Brandon Bielak (1-2, 3.55)

Wednesday at 7:10 PM CT: Louie Garland (2-1, 4.24) vs. Hunter Brown (5-1, 3.12)

Probable Starting Lineups (according to lineups.com)

Astros

2B Jose Altuve

3B Alex Bregman

LF Yordan Alvarez

RF Kyle Tucker

1B Jose Abreu

SS Jeremy Peña

DH Corey Julks

CF Jake Meyers

C Martin Maldonado

Twins

RF Joe Gallo

SS Carlos Correa

DH Byron Buxton

1B Alex Kirilloff

3B Kyle Farmer

2B Edouard Julien

LF WIlli Castro

C Cristian Vazquez

CF Michael A Taylor