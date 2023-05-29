Astros Crawfish Boil: May 29, 2023

Here’s the Monday Crawfish Boil!

Houston Astros News

The official Houston Astros Twitter account was a little mean, but after hearing Oakland’s fans boo Altuve for no reason, I’ve decided it’s just desserts.

10 runs in front of tens of fans. pic.twitter.com/8gTcs778mE — Houston Astros (@astros) May 28, 2023

Astros smack season-high 7 homers in 10-1 rout over A’s (deadspin.com)

Alvarez hits 2 of Astros’ 7 HRs in 10-1 win over A’s, who fall to 10-45 (news.yahoo.com)

A’s give up seven homers to Astros, lose 11th straight game (sfchronicle.com)

Astros: Yordan Alvarez reaches Aaron Judge territory amid torrid season (clutchpoints.com)

Astros prospect Forrest Whitley sidelined with strained lat (houstonchronicle.com)

Houston Astros: José Abreu hits his first home run with franchise (houstonchronicle.com)

...and because they didn’t show it enough on the live broadcast....

AL West News

Mariners series that started with so much promise ends with crushing blow for Pirates (post-gazette.com)

Suárez’s walk-off HR continues Mariners’ hot streak (mlb.com)

Forst on A’s start: ‘Not what anybody imagined’ (mlb.com)

‘A fantastic fit’: A’s unveil images of $1.5B Strip ballpark (reviewjournal.com

Angels News: Anthony Rendon Injury Update, Dodging Media Amidst Recovery (si.com)

3 Angels players in jeopardy of losing their roster spot for Sam Bachman (halohangout.com)

Texas Rangers Manager Bruce Bochy Updates Jacob deGrom Injury Return Timetable (si.com)

Mitch Garver Hits Home Run in Texas Rangers Injury Rehab Game With Round Rock (si.com)

MLB News

Where Giants stand in Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes, per MLB executives (sports.yahoo.com)

An MLB umpire mocked a challenge into a hot mic, then overturned their incorrect call (sbnation.com)

Dodgers inviting Catholic-offending, trans-queer group to Pride Day is latest MLB error (nypost.com)

How MLB is trying to embrace legalized gambling without ostracizing fans — or risking its integrity (cbssports.com)

Why all MLB games will briefly pause on Monday afternoon (thehill.com)

‘I want to stay up here’: How top Marlins prospect Eury Perez is handling MLB expectations (miamiherald.com)

2023 MLB power rankings: Rangers, Astros rise heading into June as Blue Jays, Padres drop (sportsnaut.com)

Houston Astros Birthdays

Saturday

Jeff Bagwell (56) played 2,150 games for Houston, nearly exclusively at first base. He slashed out a career .297/.408/.540 line, with 449 jacks and 1,529 RBI, both Astros records. Sometimes forgotten, he also stole 202 bases. Aside from his final three seasons, he kept an OPS+ of 135 or better, including an MLB-leading 213 in his 1994 NL MVP season. Always a patient hitter, he tops Houston’s leaderboard with 1,401 free passes. The four-time All Star joined the Baseball Hall of Fame with the Class of 2017.

Sunday

Backstop Luke Berryhill (25) is hitting .198 in 28 games for the Triple-A Sugar Land Space Cowboys.

Pedro León (25) is hitting .241 in 42 games for the Cowboys. he plays all three outfield positions and second base.

Catcher Skip Jutze (77) appeared in 191 games for the Astros between 1973 and 1976, hitting .210.

Rafael Landestoy (70) played in 372 games for Houston from 1978 through 1981, usually as a middle infielder. He hit .250 and stole 47 bases.

Bill Doran (65) spent nine seasons as Houston’s second baseman from 1982 through 1990. He slashed .267/.355/.374 with 69 homers and 404 RBI, along with 191 stolen bases.

Today

Charlie Hayes (58) finished up his 14-season MLB career with the 2001 Houston Astros. In 31 games he hit .200 while playing both corner infield positions.

Trever Miller (50) pitched in 230 games for Houston in 1998, 1999, 2006 and 2007. He was 7-5 with a 3.96 ERA, a 4.45 WHIP, an ERA+ of 111, and a 1.435 WHIP.

Joe Biagini (33) pitched in 17 games for Houston between 2019 and 2020, racking up a 10.42 ERA.