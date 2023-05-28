Filed under: Game 52 Thread. May 28, 2023, 3:10 CT. Astros @ A's. Cristian Javier takes his broom to the mound. By William Metzger(bilbos) May 28, 2023, 2:07pm CDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Game 52 Thread. May 28, 2023, 3:10 CT. Astros @ A's. Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports More From The Crawfish Boxes Astros Prospect Report: May 27th Clutch 3-Run Breggie Double Gets Astros by Oakland 6-3 Game 51 Thread, May 27, 2023, 3:07 CT. Astros @ As Astros Prospect Report: May 26th Rookie Power Propels Astros to 5-2 Win over the As Game 50 Thread. May 26, 2023, 8:20 CT. Astros @ As Loading comments...
