Astros Prospect Report: May 27th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (21-28) lost 6-0 (BOX SCORE)

Solis got the start for Sugar Land and allowed 5 runs (all in the first two innings) over 4.2 innings of work. The bullpen pitched well with Ruppenthal, Paredes and Taylor tossing scoreless outings but the offense was quiet picking up just 4 hits as Sugar Land was shut out 6-0.

Note: Lee is hitting .385 in May.

Jairo Solis , RHP: 4.2 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

4.2 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 3 K Austin Davis , LHP: 0.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 2 K

0.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 2 K Matt Ruppenthal , RHP: 3.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

3.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 3 K Enoli Paredes , RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Blake Taylor, LHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (20-24) won 9-4 (BOX SCORE)

Hamilton put the Hooks on the board in the first inning with a grand slam, his 4th HR of the season. They got another in the 4th on a Whitcomb solo HR and 2 more in the 5th on a Barber RBI single and a run scoring on an error. Kouba got the start and allowed 3 runs over 5 innings with 4 strikeouts. In the 6th, Corona added a 2 run HR. The pen allowed an unearned run but closed it out to seal the 9-4 win.

Note: Hamilton has 4 HR, 15 RBI in 22 games in May.

Rhett Kouba , RHP: 5.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 4 K (WIN)

5.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 4 K (WIN) Cole McDonald , RHP: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K Ray Gaither , RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K Cesar Gomez, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (19-22) POSTPONED

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (16-26) POSTPONED

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Kyle McGowin - 6:05 CT

CC: Julio Robaina - 6:35 CT

AV: Miguel Ullola - 5:30 CT

FV: Trey Dombroski - 1:05 CT