 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Astros Prospect Report: May 27th

See how the prospects performed last night.

By Jimmy Price
/ new
Corpus Christi Hooks v Amarillo Sod Poodles
AMARILLO, TEXAS - APRIL 14: Quincy Hamilton #10 of the Corpus Christi Hooks bats during the game against the Amarillo Sod Poodles at HODGETOWN Stadium on April 14, 2023 in Amarillo, Texas.
Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images

Another day of minor league action is in the books. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (21-28) lost 6-0 (BOX SCORE)

Solis got the start for Sugar Land and allowed 5 runs (all in the first two innings) over 4.2 innings of work. The bullpen pitched well with Ruppenthal, Paredes and Taylor tossing scoreless outings but the offense was quiet picking up just 4 hits as Sugar Land was shut out 6-0.

Note: Lee is hitting .385 in May.

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (20-24) won 9-4 (BOX SCORE)

Hamilton put the Hooks on the board in the first inning with a grand slam, his 4th HR of the season. They got another in the 4th on a Whitcomb solo HR and 2 more in the 5th on a Barber RBI single and a run scoring on an error. Kouba got the start and allowed 3 runs over 5 innings with 4 strikeouts. In the 6th, Corona added a 2 run HR. The pen allowed an unearned run but closed it out to seal the 9-4 win.

Note: Hamilton has 4 HR, 15 RBI in 22 games in May.

A+: Asheville Tourists (19-22) POSTPONED
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (16-26) POSTPONED

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Kyle McGowin - 6:05 CT

CC: Julio Robaina - 6:35 CT

AV: Miguel Ullola - 5:30 CT

FV: Trey Dombroski - 1:05 CT

More From The Crawfish Boxes

Loading comments...