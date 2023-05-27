Astros Prospect Report: May 26th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (21-27) won 11-2 (BOX SCORE)

Sugar Land got on the board in the 2nd inning scoring 3 runs on a Dirden sac fly, Berryhill bases loaded walk and Matijevic sac fly. Blanco got the start and pitched well tossing 5.1 scoreless innings with 9 strikeouts. The offense got 2 more in the 6th on a Leon RBI double and Perez sac fly. Kessinger added a solo HR in the 7th. In the 8th, the offense blew it open scoring 5 runs on a Kessinger RBI single, Lee HBP, Machado 2 run single and a run scoring on a wild pitch. Tamarez allowed 2 runs but closed it out striking out 3 over the final 3 innings.

Note: Blanco has a 0.56 ERA with 21 K in 16 innings in Triple-A.

Ronel Blanco , RHP: 5.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 9 K (WIN)

5.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 9 K (WIN) Austin Davis , LHP: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K Misael Tamarez, RHP: 3.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 3 K (SAVE)

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (19-24) lost 5-4 (BOX SCORE)

Midland jumped out to an early lead scoring 4 runs in the first off Chaidez. Loperfido responded with a 2 run HR in the bottom of the inning. After falling behind 5-2, the Hooks got a run in the 4th on a Wolforth bases loaded walk. In the 8th, Whitcomb added a solo HR to make it 5-4. Gordon was great in relief tossing 5 scoreless innings with 6 strikeouts but the offense was unable to complete the comeback as they fell 5-4.

Note: Gordon has a 2.40 ERA with 40 K in 30 innings of his last 6 outings.

Adrian Chaidez , RHP: 3.2 IP, 2 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 5 K

3.2 IP, 2 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 5 K Jacob DeLabio , RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 K

0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 K Colton Gordon, LHP: 5.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (19-22) lost 9-2 (BOX SCORE)

De Paula started and allowed 4 runs over 3.1 innings. Gusto pitched out of the pen but struggled too as he allowed 5 runs, 4 earned, over 3.2 innings. The offense was quiet most of the night but Borden put them on the board with a 2 run double in the 9th. That was all from the offense as they fell 9-2.

Note: Borden is hitting .318 this season.

Brayan De Paula , LHP: 3.1 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 6 BB, 3 K

3.1 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 6 BB, 3 K Jose Betances , RHP: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K Ryan Gusto , RHP: 3.2 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 5 K

3.2 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 5 K Ronny Garcia, RHP: 0.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (16-26) lost 6-1 (BOX SCORE)

Santa started for the Woodpeckers and allowed 3 runs over 4.2 innings. Chirinos pitched in relief and also allowed 3 runs, 2 earned, over 3.2 innings. The offense’s lone run came in the 8th on a Loftin RBI single but that would be it as the Woodpeckers fell 6-1.

Note: Loftin has 15 SB this season.

Alimber Santa , RHP: 4.2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 3 K

4.2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 3 K Ian Foggo , RHP: 0.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

0.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K Amilcar Chirinos , RHP: 3.2 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

3.2 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K Bryan Perez, RHP: 0.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Jairo Solis - 6:05 CT

CC: Rhett Kouba - 7:05 CT

AV: Valente Bellozo - 6:00 CT

FV: Nic Swanson - 4:05 CT