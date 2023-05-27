 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Astros Prospect Report: May 26th

See how the prospects performed last night.

By Jimmy Price
San Francisco Giants v Houston Astros
HOUSTON, TEXAS - MAY 02: Ronel Blanco #56 of the Houston Astros celebrates against the San Francisco Giants at Minute Maid Park on May 02, 2023 in Houston, Texas.
Another day of minor league action is in the books. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (21-27) won 11-2 (BOX SCORE)

Sugar Land got on the board in the 2nd inning scoring 3 runs on a Dirden sac fly, Berryhill bases loaded walk and Matijevic sac fly. Blanco got the start and pitched well tossing 5.1 scoreless innings with 9 strikeouts. The offense got 2 more in the 6th on a Leon RBI double and Perez sac fly. Kessinger added a solo HR in the 7th. In the 8th, the offense blew it open scoring 5 runs on a Kessinger RBI single, Lee HBP, Machado 2 run single and a run scoring on a wild pitch. Tamarez allowed 2 runs but closed it out striking out 3 over the final 3 innings.

Note: Blanco has a 0.56 ERA with 21 K in 16 innings in Triple-A.

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (19-24) lost 5-4 (BOX SCORE)

Midland jumped out to an early lead scoring 4 runs in the first off Chaidez. Loperfido responded with a 2 run HR in the bottom of the inning. After falling behind 5-2, the Hooks got a run in the 4th on a Wolforth bases loaded walk. In the 8th, Whitcomb added a solo HR to make it 5-4. Gordon was great in relief tossing 5 scoreless innings with 6 strikeouts but the offense was unable to complete the comeback as they fell 5-4.

Note: Gordon has a 2.40 ERA with 40 K in 30 innings of his last 6 outings.

A+: Asheville Tourists (19-22) lost 9-2 (BOX SCORE)

De Paula started and allowed 4 runs over 3.1 innings. Gusto pitched out of the pen but struggled too as he allowed 5 runs, 4 earned, over 3.2 innings. The offense was quiet most of the night but Borden put them on the board with a 2 run double in the 9th. That was all from the offense as they fell 9-2.

Note: Borden is hitting .318 this season.

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (16-26) lost 6-1 (BOX SCORE)

Santa started for the Woodpeckers and allowed 3 runs over 4.2 innings. Chirinos pitched in relief and also allowed 3 runs, 2 earned, over 3.2 innings. The offense’s lone run came in the 8th on a Loftin RBI single but that would be it as the Woodpeckers fell 6-1.

Note: Loftin has 15 SB this season.

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Jairo Solis - 6:05 CT

CC: Rhett Kouba - 7:05 CT

AV: Valente Bellozo - 6:00 CT

FV: Nic Swanson - 4:05 CT

