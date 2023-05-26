Rookie Power Propels Astros to 5-2 Win over the As

The Astros broke their 19-inning scoreless streak and took the first game of the 3-game set in Oakland behind clutch hitting by rookie Corey Julks and a fine pitching performance by rookie Hunter Brown.

The Astros scoring started in the second with a bloop leadoff single by Alex Bregman off James Kaprielian, followed by a Kyle Tucker single, and with one out, an RBI Corey Julks single.

The Astros blew the game open in the third with a 4-spot. It started with a a Jose Altuve double, his second hit of the game. Following a Yordan Alvarez walk Altuve scored on a Bregman single. A Tucker single loaded the bases, and a passed ball scored Alvarez. The fourth and fifth runs scored on another Julks single.

Meanwhile, for six innings Astros starter Hunter Brown shut down the As, ending his stint with 10 K’s, allowing only two runs on a seventh inning two-run homer by the other Brown, Seth.

Hector Neris and Ryan Pressly finished off the As to secure the Astros’ 5-2 win.

Framber Valdez goes for the Stros tomorrow at 3:07 CT.

Box score HERE.