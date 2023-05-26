Astros Crawfish Boil: May 26, 2023

Here’s your Friday Crawfish Boil!

Houston Astros Birthdays

Jim Mahoney (89) appeared in five games for the 1965 Houston Astros, going one-for-five with three strikeouts as a late-inning defensive replacement at shortstop.

Rob Murphy (63) played for eight seasons over an 11-season MLB career, including the Houston Astros in 1992. He struck out 42 in 55 2⁄ 3 innings, with a 2.87 FIP and a 1.383 WHIP.

Backstop and current member of the Philadelphia Phillies Garrett Stubbs (30) played in 51 games for Houston from 2019 through 2021. He hit .182 with six RBI while throwing out 50 percent of base-stealing attempts.