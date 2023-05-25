Astros Crawfish Boil: May 25, 2023

Welcome to the Thursday Houston Astros Crawfish Boil!

Bob Knepper (69) spent nine seasons in Houston’s rotation, going 93-100 through 267 starts (and 17 relief appearances) from 1981 through 1989. He posted a 3.71 FIP and a 1.306 WHIP.

Miguel Tejada (49) made the All Star team in both of his seasons for the Astros, 2008 and 2009. Exclusively a shortstop, Tejada hit .298/.327/.435 with 27 homers for Houston, leading the National League with 46 doubles in 2009.

Jarred Cosart (33) pitched for Houston in 2013 and 2014, going 10-8 in 30 starts. He finished with a 1.423 WHIP and a 4.13 FIP.