Astros Forget Their Bats Again. Get Shut Out For Second Straight Game, 4-0

For the second day in a row, the Astros wasted a decent pitching performance by one of their replacement pitchers, getting shut out in their second straight game after their eight-game winning streak.

Brandon Bielak went 6.1 innings, allowing only two runs on a first-inning Willy Adames home run. In the seventh inning, he gave up solo homers to Owen Miller and Brian Anderson before surrendering the mound to Bryan Abreu.

Meanwhile, Astros product Adrian Houser shut out the Astros for 5.1 innings. He was a ground ball machine, getting nine groundouts with only three strikeouts, allowing only two hits.

The Astros were on the verge of breaking through in the sixth inning. The Astros put runners on second and third with one out, chasing Houser. Joel Payamps proceeded to strike out Yordan Alvarez, followed by a Kyle Tucker lineout to center.

The Astros had only four hits today and only nine in the last two games. They have gone 19 innings without a run. It appears they are back to their slumping ways with the bats.

In the series, each team scored 12 runs in total. The trouble is, the Astros scored all of theirs in one game.

