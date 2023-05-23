Astros Crawfish Boil: May 23, 2023

Welcome to the Tuesday Boil!

Houston Astros Boil

Brewers’ Colin Rea, back from minors, aims to slow Astros (deadspin.com)

Houston Astros injury update: Michael Brantley’s status (houstonchronicle.com)

Yordan Alvarez leads Astros to blowout win over NL Central-leading Brewers for Houston’s eighth in a row (cbssports.com)

Dusty Baker on offense, Alvarez | 05/22/2023 | Houston Astros (mlb.com)

Astros’ J.P. France enters the world of MLB adjustments (houstonchronicle.com)

Why Framber Valdez can sustain hot start in AL Cy Young race (chron.com)

Houston Astros fans confident they are all the way back after winning 10 of last 11 games: “It’s their division” “Back to back confirmed” (chron.com)

Dusty – Hey, OG What Are You Thinking? (chipalatta.com)

AL West News

Seattle Mariners Injuries: 3 close to returns; McGee needs surgery (sports.mynorthwest.com)

Jarred Kelenic Joins Alex Rodriguez in Seattle Mariners Team History (si.com)

Mariners hope to get IF Moore, RHPs Munoz, Murfee back soon - ESPN (ESPN.com)

Anaheim mayor invites spurned ‘nun’ group to Angels Pride event (ktla.com)

Mickey Moniak shakes off expectations and finds his groove with Angels (theathletic.com)

Angels activate Aaron Loup off IL as part of bullpen moves - ESPN (ESPN.com)

Oakland A’s broadcaster out of a job after using racial slur on air (pennlive.com)

No remorse needed for Glen Kuiper, fired for using the N-word (deadspin.com)

Oakland Athletics Ballpark Deal Meeting Resistance in Nevada Legislature (si.com)

AL West is ‘Ours,’ Not Astros Says Texas Rangers First Baseman (si.com)

editor’s note: “hahahahaha.”

The Rangers’ Leaky Bullpen Needs Saving—And Soon (dmagazine.com)

Rangers’ deGrom throws bullpen session, and ‘he feels great’ - ESPN (ESPN.com)

MLB News

MLB outfielder Will Brennan accidentally hits and kills bird with hard groundball (cnn.com)

MLB Power Rankings: Braves, Astros move on up; Blue Jays, Padres in free fall (theathletic.com)

Royals Designate Hunter Dozier For Assignment (mlbtraderumors.com)

Pirates projected to pick Dylan Crews No. 1 in MLB Draft? (bucsdugout.com)

A’s, Nationals among rebuilding MLB teams being put to ultimate test (usatoday.com)

Fastballs? We Don’t Need No Stinking Fastballs (fangraphs.com)

Merrill Kelly Has a New Weapon (fangraphs.com)

Acuña goes 1st to 3rd ... on a walk (mlb.com)

O’s drop bold new City Connect jerseys — with a surprise inside (mlb.com)

Astros Birthdays

Ricky Gutierrez (53) was a 12-year major league veteran who spent 1996 through 1999 with Houston, hitting .265/.339/.343 in 417 games. Mainly a shortstop, Gutierrez also played passable second and third base.

RHP Kirk Saarloos (44) opened his seven-season MLB career with the 2002 Astros. In two seasons with the club he was 8-8 with a 5.61 ERA and 97 K’s in 134 2⁄ 3 innings.