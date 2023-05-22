Bombfest in Brew-Town. The Astros Demolish Milwaukee 12-2

The Astros came into tonight’s game ranked 25th in the league in home run production.

But tonight, like a coiled snake, the big bats struck.

Five home runs, including a Julks Jack, a Maldonado Mash, two Yordan Dingers, (including one grand slammer), and even a 4-bag Dubon Bomb, his only one this year, buried the Brewers

Corey Julks started the fireworks with his Jack in the second inning. followed two at-bats later by #9 in the order Martin Maldonado

And a Maldy Mash. pic.twitter.com/F5xa8a2ENx — Houston Astros (@astros) May 23, 2023

In the fifth inning, Mauricio Dubon hit his first homer of the season, and two batters later, Yordan Alvarez hit his first of the night, making the score 5-1.

First HR of the season ✅ pic.twitter.com/K3tcntl2Vk — Houston Astros (@astros) May 23, 2023

44 with homer No. 4 ☄️ pic.twitter.com/cBPF6uPmJn — Houston Astros (@astros) May 23, 2023

The Astros added five more runs in the sixth inning on an Alex Bregman RBI single and the Alvarez grand slam, his 12th homer of the season.

The Astros added two more superfluous runs in the eighth inning on a Julks bases-loaded double.

On any other night, this game might have been headlined by the stellar pitching performance of Cristian Javier, who allowed only one run in six innings, that on a Rowdy Tellez homer in the second. Javier allowed four hits and one walk with five Ks to keep his season WHIP under one. All his outs but one were by strikeout or fly ball.

He was followed one inning each by Seth Martinez, lefty Parker Mushinski (just placed on the roster today), and Ryne Stanek. Martinez allowed the only other Brewer run.

This game recap would not be complete without this video of Jake Meyers making a death-defying catch in center field.

Meyers also hit a triple, had an RBI, and scored a run. Julks and Alvarez each had three hits, and Alex Bregman and Jose Abreu each had two. The Astros had 15 hits total.

The 7-9 hitters in the order were 6 for 12 with five ribbies.

It’s the Astros’ eighth straight win, and after this game, they really do feel like they’re hot.

The two teams do it again tomorrow. J.P. France goes for the Astros after a rocky start his last time out.

Box score HERE.