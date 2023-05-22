Game 47 Thread, May 22, 2023, 6:40 CT. Astros @ Brewers

The Astros have won seven straight, the last three against the awful Oakland A’s. The Astros managed only five runs in the last two games against otherwise poor pitchers. Let’s hope the bats are better against the Brewers.

But in the last seven games, the Astros have an .831 OPS, third in the league. But in runs they’ve only scored on 24, 13th in the league. The Astros had better clutch hitting earlier in the season when their OPS was lower, and poorer clutch hitting recently when their OPS is higher.

Baseball.

Here are the lineups and media access information.