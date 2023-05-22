Astros Crawfish Boil: May 22, 2023

Here’s the Monday Boil!
Houston Astros News
Could Houston Astros Pursue Available All-Star First Baseman? (si.com)
Corbin Burnes, Brewers try to halt Astros’ 7-game win streak (deadspin.com)
Astros insider: Framber Valdez goes from ‘crazy’ warmup to controlled complete game (houstonchronicle.com)
Framber Valdez dominates in Astros’ tight win over Athletics (Reuters.com)
Valdez reacts to complete game | 05/21/2023 | Houston Astros (mlb.com)
Athletics dominated by Valdez, swept by Astros, clinging to moral victories (dailydemocrat.com)
With Jose Altuve’s Return, What’s Next for Houston? (justbaseball.com)
MLB power rankings: Texas Rangers, Houston Astros are big movers (usatoday.com)
AL West News
José Caballero keeps playing like he’s Mariners’ answer at 2B (sports.mynorthwest.com)
Does Seattle Truly Hate the Red Sox? (overthemonster.com)
Starbucks and Mariners announce multi-year partnership, using resources to give back to the community (kiro7.com)
The Incredible Stats Behind the Texas Rangers League-Leading Offense (si.com)
Rangers render bullpen irrelevant by routing Rockies during sweep (wfaa.com)
Angels lingering around .500 despite the exploits of Ohtani and Trout (ca.style.yahoo.com)
Mayor of Anaheim invites Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to Angels’ pride night, bashes Dodgers (clutchpoints.com)
Oakland Athletics News: Brent Rooker among best offseason acquisitions (athleticsnation.com)
How bad are the 2023 Oakland A’s? 10 Weird & Wild facts that would amaze the ’62 Mets (theathletic.com)
Clark County balks at A’s ballpark bonding terms (ballparkdigest.com)
MLB News
Dodgers’ top pitching prospect Bobby Miller getting promoted for intriguing MLB debut vs. Braves, per report (cbssports.com)
MLB legend Alex Rodriguez bids farewell to daughter in emotional letter (Marca.com)
MLB player opens up on taking a step back from baseball due to anxiety (nbcnews.com)
MLB Fans Call for Robot Umpires After Questionable Ninth-Inning Strikeouts (si.com)
Aaron Hicks designated for assignment (mlb.com)
Every MLB Team’s Young Player with the Highest Superstar Upside (bleacherreport.com)
Houston Astros Birthdays
None today.
