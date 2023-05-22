Astros Prospect Report: May 21st

Another day of minor league action is in the books. See the results below.
AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (18-26) lost 5-4 (BOX SCORE)
Berryhill put Sugar Land on the board in the 2nd inning with a solo HR, his 2nd of the season. Costes added a solo HR in the 3rd inning, his first of the year. Macuare got the start and was solid allowing 2 runs over 5 innings of work. The Space Cowboys took the lead in the 6th on a Leon RBI double. In the 8th, Bannon added a solo HR to make it 4-2. The bullpen struggled allowing 2 runs in the 8th and 1 in the 9th as OKC walked it off for the win.
Note: Lee is hitting .375 in May.
- Marty Costes, LF: 1-for-4, R, HR, RBI, BB
- J.J. Matijevic, DH: 1-for-4, R, SB
- Korey Lee, C: 1-for-4, 2B
- Rylan Bannon, 2B: 1-for-4, R, HR, RBI
- Pedro Leon, CF: 1-for-3, 2B, RBI, BB, SB
- Luke Berryhill, 1B: 1-for-3, R, HR, RBI, BB
- Angel Macuare, RHP: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 4 K
- Jairo Solis, RHP: 3.0 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K
- Austin Davis, LHP: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 1 K
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (17-22) won 5-4 (BOX SCORE)
Gordon got the start for the Hooks and pitched well allowing 2 runs over 5 innings with 7 strikeouts. The 2 runs came on the only hit he gave up. In the 5th inning, Gilbert connected on a 2 run HR to tie it at 2. The Hooks got 2 more in the 6th on a Stevens solo HR and Hamilton RBI single. Kouba pitched in relief and gave up a couple of runs as the Drillers tied it. In the 9th, Stevens sent the Hooks home happy with a walk-off RBI single to win it 5-4.
Note: Gilbert is hitting .317 in Double-A.
- Quincy Hamilton, DH: 3-for-4, R, RBI, BB
- Drew Gilbert, CF: 2-for-5, R, HR, 2 RBI
- Kenedy Corona, RF: 1-for-3, 2 BB, 3 SB
- Joey Loperfido, 2B: 1-for-4, R, BB
- Shay Whitcomb, SS: 2-for-4, BB
- Colin Barber, LF: 1-for-3, 2 BB
- Chad Stevens, 2B: 2-for-5, R, HR, 2 RBI
- Garrett Wolforth, C: 1-for-4, R, 2B
- Colton Gordon, LHP: 5.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 7 K
- Rhett Kouba, RHP: 3.2 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
- Jonathan Sprinkle, RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K (WIN)
A+: Asheville Tourists (18-19) won 10-9 (BOX SCORE)
Asheville got on the board in the first inning on a Wrobleski RBI single. They got another run in the 2nd inning on a Cerny solo HR. Miley started for the Tourists and pitched well allowing 2 earned runs over 5 innings while striking out 6. In the 4th, Clifford connected on a solo HR, his 2nd in High-A. In the bottom of the 5th, the Tourists scored 4 more runs on a Wrobleski 2 run double and Clifford 2 run HR. The Grasshoppers battled back taking a 9-8 lead but in the bottom of the 8th, Melton gave Asheville the lead with a 2 run HR. Bellozo was able to hold on to secure the 10-9 win.
Note: Melton has 5 HR, 12 SB in 16 games in May.
- Jacob Melton, RF: 2-for-5, 2 R, HR, 2 RBI, SB
- Zach Dezenzo, 1B: 1-for-5, 2 R, SB
- Tim Borden, 3B: 1-for-4, R, RBI, SB
- Ryan Wrobleski, C: 2-for-4, R, 2B, 3 RBI
- Ryan Clifford, DH: 2-for-4, 2 R, 2 HR, 3 RBI
- Logan Cerny, LF: 2-for-4, R, HR, RBI, SB
- Tommy Sacco, SS: 0-for-2, R, 2 BB
- Deylen Miley, RHP: 5.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 6 K
- Valente Bellozo, RHP: 4.0 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 1 BB, 4 K (WIN)
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (16-22) lost 4-1 (BOX SCORE)
Espinosa got the scoring started in the 4th inning with an RBI single. Nodal started for the Woodpeckers and allowed 2 runs over 4.1 innings. Unfortunately the offense had a slow day collecting just 3 hits as they dropped the series finale 4-1.
Note: Nodal has a 3.91 ERA this season.
- Luis Perez, LF: 0-for-4, R
- Rolando Espinosa, RF: 1-for-4, RBI
- Jose Nodal, RHP: 4.1 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 K
- Ian Foggo, RHP: 0.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
- Nic Swanson, RHP: 3.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K
Today’s minor league starters:
SL: OFF
CC: OFF
AV: OFF
FV: OFF
