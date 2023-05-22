 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Astros Prospect Report: May 21st

See how the prospects performed yesterday.

By Jimmy Price
COLLEGE BASEBALL: JUN 12 NCAA Super Regionals
KNOXVILLE, TN - JUNE 12: Tennessee outfielder Drew Gilbert (1) hitting during game three of the NCAA Super Regionals between the Tennessee Volunteers and Notre Dame Fighting Irish on June 12, 2022, at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, TN.
Photo by Bryan Lynn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Another day of minor league action is in the books. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (18-26) lost 5-4 (BOX SCORE)

Berryhill put Sugar Land on the board in the 2nd inning with a solo HR, his 2nd of the season. Costes added a solo HR in the 3rd inning, his first of the year. Macuare got the start and was solid allowing 2 runs over 5 innings of work. The Space Cowboys took the lead in the 6th on a Leon RBI double. In the 8th, Bannon added a solo HR to make it 4-2. The bullpen struggled allowing 2 runs in the 8th and 1 in the 9th as OKC walked it off for the win.

Note: Lee is hitting .375 in May.

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (17-22) won 5-4 (BOX SCORE)

Gordon got the start for the Hooks and pitched well allowing 2 runs over 5 innings with 7 strikeouts. The 2 runs came on the only hit he gave up. In the 5th inning, Gilbert connected on a 2 run HR to tie it at 2. The Hooks got 2 more in the 6th on a Stevens solo HR and Hamilton RBI single. Kouba pitched in relief and gave up a couple of runs as the Drillers tied it. In the 9th, Stevens sent the Hooks home happy with a walk-off RBI single to win it 5-4.

Note: Gilbert is hitting .317 in Double-A.

A+: Asheville Tourists (18-19) won 10-9 (BOX SCORE)

Asheville got on the board in the first inning on a Wrobleski RBI single. They got another run in the 2nd inning on a Cerny solo HR. Miley started for the Tourists and pitched well allowing 2 earned runs over 5 innings while striking out 6. In the 4th, Clifford connected on a solo HR, his 2nd in High-A. In the bottom of the 5th, the Tourists scored 4 more runs on a Wrobleski 2 run double and Clifford 2 run HR. The Grasshoppers battled back taking a 9-8 lead but in the bottom of the 8th, Melton gave Asheville the lead with a 2 run HR. Bellozo was able to hold on to secure the 10-9 win.

Note: Melton has 5 HR, 12 SB in 16 games in May.

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (16-22) lost 4-1 (BOX SCORE)

Espinosa got the scoring started in the 4th inning with an RBI single. Nodal started for the Woodpeckers and allowed 2 runs over 4.1 innings. Unfortunately the offense had a slow day collecting just 3 hits as they dropped the series finale 4-1.

Note: Nodal has a 3.91 ERA this season.

  • Jose Nodal, RHP: 4.1 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 K
  • Ian Foggo, RHP: 0.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
  • Nic Swanson, RHP: 3.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: OFF

CC: OFF

AV: OFF

FV: OFF

