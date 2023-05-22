Astros Prospect Report: May 21st

Another day of minor league action is in the books. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (18-26) lost 5-4 (BOX SCORE)

Berryhill put Sugar Land on the board in the 2nd inning with a solo HR, his 2nd of the season. Costes added a solo HR in the 3rd inning, his first of the year. Macuare got the start and was solid allowing 2 runs over 5 innings of work. The Space Cowboys took the lead in the 6th on a Leon RBI double. In the 8th, Bannon added a solo HR to make it 4-2. The bullpen struggled allowing 2 runs in the 8th and 1 in the 9th as OKC walked it off for the win.

Note: Lee is hitting .375 in May.

Angel Macuare , RHP: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 4 K

5.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 4 K Jairo Solis , RHP: 3.0 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

3.0 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K Austin Davis, LHP: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 1 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (17-22) won 5-4 (BOX SCORE)

Gordon got the start for the Hooks and pitched well allowing 2 runs over 5 innings with 7 strikeouts. The 2 runs came on the only hit he gave up. In the 5th inning, Gilbert connected on a 2 run HR to tie it at 2. The Hooks got 2 more in the 6th on a Stevens solo HR and Hamilton RBI single. Kouba pitched in relief and gave up a couple of runs as the Drillers tied it. In the 9th, Stevens sent the Hooks home happy with a walk-off RBI single to win it 5-4.

Note: Gilbert is hitting .317 in Double-A.

Colton Gordon , LHP: 5.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 7 K

5.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 7 K Rhett Kouba , RHP: 3.2 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

3.2 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 3 K Jonathan Sprinkle, RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K (WIN)

A+: Asheville Tourists (18-19) won 10-9 (BOX SCORE)

Asheville got on the board in the first inning on a Wrobleski RBI single. They got another run in the 2nd inning on a Cerny solo HR. Miley started for the Tourists and pitched well allowing 2 earned runs over 5 innings while striking out 6. In the 4th, Clifford connected on a solo HR, his 2nd in High-A. In the bottom of the 5th, the Tourists scored 4 more runs on a Wrobleski 2 run double and Clifford 2 run HR. The Grasshoppers battled back taking a 9-8 lead but in the bottom of the 8th, Melton gave Asheville the lead with a 2 run HR. Bellozo was able to hold on to secure the 10-9 win.

Note: Melton has 5 HR, 12 SB in 16 games in May.

Deylen Miley , RHP: 5.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 6 K

5.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 6 K Valente Bellozo, RHP: 4.0 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 1 BB, 4 K (WIN)

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (16-22) lost 4-1 (BOX SCORE)

Espinosa got the scoring started in the 4th inning with an RBI single. Nodal started for the Woodpeckers and allowed 2 runs over 4.1 innings. Unfortunately the offense had a slow day collecting just 3 hits as they dropped the series finale 4-1.

Note: Nodal has a 3.91 ERA this season.

Jose Nodal , RHP: 4.1 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

4.1 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 K Ian Foggo , RHP: 0.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

0.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K Nic Swanson, RHP: 3.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: OFF

CC: OFF

AV: OFF

FV: OFF