Astros Prospect Report: May 20th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (18-25) won 4-3 (BOX SCORE)

Tamarez returned from the IL and went 1 inning allowing 2 runs. He was relieved by Blanco who tossed 5 scoreless innings with 7 strikeouts in relief. Madris tied the game in the 5th with a 2 run HR. The game went to extra innings and Sugar Land took the lead in the 10th on a Kessinger RBI single, but OKC was able to tie it in the bottom of the inning. In the 11th, Berryhill gave Sugar Land the lead with an RBI single. Record was able to close it out to pick up his 4th save of the season.

Note: Blanco has a 0.84 ERA in Triple-A.

Misael Tamarez , RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K Ronel Blanco , RHP: 5.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 7 K

5.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 7 K Blake Taylor , LHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K Enoli Paredes , RHP: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K (WIN)

2.0 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K (WIN) Joe Record, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K (SAVE)

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (16-22) lost 4-3 (BOX SCORE)

Cobos got the start for the Hooks and allowed 3 runs over 3 innings of work. He was relieved by Taveras who allowed 1 run over 3 innings. Wagner put the Hooks on the board with an RBI single in the 5th. In the 8th, the Hooks picked up 2 on RBI singles from Gilbert and Hamilton. Unfortunately, that was it from the offense as they fell 4-3.

Note: Gilbert is hitting .306 in Double-A.

Franny Cobos , RHP: 3.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 4 K

3.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 4 K Diosmerky Taveras , RHP: 3.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

3.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K Cole McDonald , RHP: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K Tyler Brown, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, BB, 1 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (16-19) won 9-7 (BOX SCORE)

Asheville got on the board in the 2nd getting a run on an error. They scored 3 in the 3rd on a Borden 3 run HR and then 3 more in the 4th on a Palma 2 run HR and Borden RBI double. Gusto started for Asheville and went 4.1 innings allowing 3 runs. They would get a few insurance runs later on a sac fly and wild pitch. De Paula allowed 4 runs in relief but was able to hold on for the win.

Note: Dezenzo is hitting .414 this season.

Ryan Gusto , RHP: 4.1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 3 K

4.1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 3 K Max Roberts , LHP: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K Brayan De Paula, LHP: 4.0 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 7 K (WIN)

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (16-21)

Game 1 - won 2-1 (BOX SCORE)

Chirinos started for the Woodpeckers and allowed 1 run over 2.2 innings. Cole put Fayetteville on the board in the 5th with a 2 run HR, his 7th HR of the season. Santa was great in relief tossing 4 scoreless innings with 5 strikeouts to close out the 2-1 win.

Note: Cole has a .930 OPS this season.

Amilcar Chirinos , RHP: 2.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

2.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K Marshall Hunt , RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K Alimber Santa, RHP: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K (WIN)

Game 2 - lost 4-3 (BOX SCORE)

Fleury started for the Woodpeckers and allowed 4 runs over 4.2 innings, despite striking out 7. Gaston put the Woodpeckers on the board in the 2nd inning with a 2 run double. An Espinosa RBI single tied things in the 5th, but the Wood Ducks were able tot take the lead with a run in the bottom of the inning. The offense was unable to get anything else going as they dropped game two 4-3.

Note: Fleury has 42 K in 29.1 innings this season.

Jose Fleury , RHP: 4.2 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 7 K

4.2 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 7 K Manuel Urias, RHP: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Jairo Solis - 2:05 CT

CC: Colton Gordon - 5:05 CT

AV: Deylen Miley - 12:05 CT

FV: TBD - 3:00 CT