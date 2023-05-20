Astros Prospect Report: May 19th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (17-25) lost 7-6 (BOX SCORE)

Sugar Land got on the board first getting 4 runs in the first inning on an error, a Bannon 2 run double and a Dirden sac fly. They got 2 more in the 3rd on an error and a wild pitch. Whitley got the start and struggled a bit allowing 3 runs over 3 innings of work. He was relieved by Allgeyer who allowed 4 runs while retiring just two batters as OKC took the lead. The offense was unable to get anything else going as Sugar Land fell 7-6.

Note: Lee is hitting .306 this season.

Forrest Whitley , RHP: 3.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 3 K

3.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 3 K Nick Allgeyer , LHP: 0.2 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 0 K

0.2 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 0 K Matt Ruppenthal , RHP: 2.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

2.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K Parker Mushinski , LHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K Joe Record, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (16-21) lost 10-1 (BOX SCORE)

Plumlee started for the Hooks but struggled allowing 6 runs over 1.2 innings. The bullpen allowed a few runs but DeLabio tossed 2.2 scoreless in relief. The Hooks offense was quiet picking up just 3 hits on the night. The lone run came on a Whitcomb solo HR as the Hooks would go on to lose 10-1.

Note: DeLabio has a 0.00 ERA in 13.1 innings this season.

Peyton Plumlee , RHP: 1.2 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

1.2 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 2 K Jose Betances , RHP: 1.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

1.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 K Adrian Chaidez , RHP: 3.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 3 K

3.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 3 K Jacob DeLabio, RHP: 2.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (16-19) won 9-7 (BOX SCORE)

Knorr started for Asheville and went 4.2 scoreless innings while striking out 9. Sandle put the Tourists on the board in the 3rd with a grand slam. They got 2 more in the 6th on a Palma sac fly and Clifford RBI single. The Grasshoppers tied it up in the 7th scoring 5 runs but Asheville retook the lead in the 8th scoring 3 runs on a Palma RBI double and Sacco 2 run single. Garcia closed it out allowing 1 unearned run over the final 2 innings.

Note: Dezenzo is hitting .404 this season.

Michael Knorr , RHP: 4.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 9 K

4.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 9 K Kasey Ford , RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K Edinson Batista , RHP: 2.0 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 1 K (WIN)

2.0 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 1 K (WIN) Ronny Garcia, RHP: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K (SAVE)

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (15-20) POSTPONED

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Misael Tamarez - 7:05 CT

CC: Spencer Arrighetti - 7:05 CT

AV: Ryan Gusto - 5:05 CT

FV: TBD - 3:00 CT