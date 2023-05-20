 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Astros Prospect Report: May 19th

See how the prospects performed last night.

By Jimmy Price
New York Mets v Houston Astros
WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 18, 2023: Korey Lee #11 of the Houston Astros throws to the pitcher during the fourth inning of a spring training game against the New York Mets at The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches on March 18, 2023 in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Another day of minor league action is in the books. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (17-25) lost 7-6 (BOX SCORE)

Sugar Land got on the board first getting 4 runs in the first inning on an error, a Bannon 2 run double and a Dirden sac fly. They got 2 more in the 3rd on an error and a wild pitch. Whitley got the start and struggled a bit allowing 3 runs over 3 innings of work. He was relieved by Allgeyer who allowed 4 runs while retiring just two batters as OKC took the lead. The offense was unable to get anything else going as Sugar Land fell 7-6.

Note: Lee is hitting .306 this season.

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (16-21) lost 10-1 (BOX SCORE)

Plumlee started for the Hooks but struggled allowing 6 runs over 1.2 innings. The bullpen allowed a few runs but DeLabio tossed 2.2 scoreless in relief. The Hooks offense was quiet picking up just 3 hits on the night. The lone run came on a Whitcomb solo HR as the Hooks would go on to lose 10-1.

Note: DeLabio has a 0.00 ERA in 13.1 innings this season.

A+: Asheville Tourists (16-19) won 9-7 (BOX SCORE)

Knorr started for Asheville and went 4.2 scoreless innings while striking out 9. Sandle put the Tourists on the board in the 3rd with a grand slam. They got 2 more in the 6th on a Palma sac fly and Clifford RBI single. The Grasshoppers tied it up in the 7th scoring 5 runs but Asheville retook the lead in the 8th scoring 3 runs on a Palma RBI double and Sacco 2 run single. Garcia closed it out allowing 1 unearned run over the final 2 innings.

Note: Dezenzo is hitting .404 this season.

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (15-20) POSTPONED

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Misael Tamarez - 7:05 CT

CC: Spencer Arrighetti - 7:05 CT

AV: Ryan Gusto - 5:05 CT

FV: TBD - 3:00 CT

