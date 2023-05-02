Astros Shutout 2-0 by Giants

The Astros were shutout by the Giants and their starter Anthony DeSclafani, managing only three hits, two by backup catcher Yainier Diaz. Diaz also threw out two Giants attempting to steal.

The Astros were lucky to hold the Giants to two runs. Astros starter Hunter Brown probably pitched the worst game of his young career, managing to allow only two runs, despite giving up five walks and four hits in 4.1 innings pitched.

Matt Gage, just up from AAA, finished the fourth and fifth innings for Brown. He was followed by Ryne Stanek, Hector Neris, and Ronel Blanco, all of whom held the Giants scoreless, but to no avail.

The Astros and Giants play the rubber match of this three game series tomorrow at 1:10 CT. Framber Valdez goes for the series win.

Box score HERE.