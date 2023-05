One day after starter Jose Urquidy went on the IL, Luis Garcia will make it a twosome. He left last night’s game after eight pitches with elbow discomfort. No announcement has been made at this time about the results of an MRI that was scheduled earlier today. Matt Gage has been sent up to replace Garcia.

Here are the lineups and the media access information:

If you didn’t notice, guess who leads the team in HRs? Peña, tied with Alvarez. Whaaaat?